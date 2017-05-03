Ferrari Celebration at 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed

A highlight of the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed will be an array of at least 70 significant Ferraris, as the legendary Maranello marque celebrates the 70th anniversary of its founding by Enzo Ferrari in 1947.

From Thursday June 29th to Sunday July 2nd, a variety of Ferrari’s finest road and racing cars will be found at the Festival, including competition sports cars and single seaters, road cars and the latest supercars.

From Ferrari’s long, continuous and hugely successful history in motorsport, a number of the most celebrated of Maranello’s racers will be in action up Goodwood’s famous 1.16-mile hill. Among these will be around 25 iconic single-seater Ferraris, covering each of the key post-war Grand Prix eras, powered by four, six, eight, and 12-cylinder engines, with normal aspiration, superchargers and turbos.

Sports cars in action will chart Ferrari’s landmark successes in all the great endurance races, from the late 1940s right through to the present day. A line-up of current production cars will grace the Michelin Supercar Paddock, as well as running on the hill. On a calmer note, one of the classes in the popular Cartier ‘Style et Luxe’ Concours d’Elegance will be dedicated to Ferrari’s legendary 250 models — named after the 3-litre V12 which propelled the Scuderia to countless victories, as well as powering some of its most iconic road cars.

