A selection of 13 road-going Ferraris will be among the headline offerings at the 2017 RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale, to be held August 18-19 during the Pebble Beach Motoring Week. Spanning over 50 years of Ferrari’s heritage, RM said all cars boast low-mileage, carefully maintained status, coming directly from a single-owner collection.

Dubbed the Ferrari Performance Collection, the group is headlined by a concours-level restored 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta. Chassis 2985, a GT variant, is the 110th of 165 ever built. Benefiting from Ferrari Classiche certification and awarded Platinum at Cavallino in 2016, the 250 GT SWB is expected to sell for $8,500,000 – $10,000,000 in Monterey.

Joining the 250 GT SWB is another respected and Sixties Ferrari road car, a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Berlinetta by Scaglietti, chassis 10147. Imported to the USA in 1967, and presented in factory-correct Rosso over Pelle Nera with matching-numbers status, this example is complete with original tool roll, handbook and Ferrari Classiche certification ($2,750,000 – $3,250,000).

Other entries in the collection include an aluminium-bodied 1969 Ferrari Dino 206 GT. With 152 206 GTs constructed in total—compared to almost 3,800 246 GT/GTS variants — this car is one of 51 produced in 1969. Making its way from Europe in 2014 and remaining in the U.S. since, chassis 00362 is offered with an original set of books ($650,000 – $750,000).

Enthusiasts of modern performance will undoubtedly be drawn to the two-owner, 2,800-mile 1991 Ferrari F40, chassis 87895. One of 213 U.S.-specification F40s produced, complete with luggage, tools, books and its original invoice, it will cross the block with an estimate of $1,300,000 – $1,500,000 (offered without reserve). Joining the F40 is another high-performance, modern supercar, a 2011 599 GTO, chassis 175165, which has been driven 481 miles in its life and is outfitted in Rosso Corsa over black interior ($700,000 – $800,000, offered without reserve).

The Ferrari Performance Collection also features a pair of Ferrari 512 BBi models, including a 1984 512 BBi imported to the USA from new and has covered 553 miles. Collecting many Concours-related silverware including the 2006 Coppa GT, Platinum and Coppa Bella Macchina awards from the Ferrari Club of America Annual Meeting at Chantilly, this car, chassis 48723, has an enviable history file and with such low mileage, is estimated to bring $375,000 – $450,000 (offered without reserve).

A full list of entries in the Ferrari Performance Collection:

1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta – Est. $8,500,000 – $10,000,000

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Berlinetta by Scaglietti – Est. $2,750,000 – $3,250,000

1969 Ferrari Dino 206 GT – Est. $650,000 – $750,000

1991 Ferrari F40 – Est. $1,300,000 – $1,500,000 (Offered without reserve)

2011 Ferrari 599 GTO – Est. $700,000 – $800,000 (Offered without reserve)

1984 Ferrari 512 BBi – Est. $375,000 – $450,000 (Offered without reserve)

2005 Ferrari 575 Superamerica – Est. $375,000 – $450,000 (Offered without reserve)

2009 Ferrari 16M Scuderia Spider – Est. $350,000 – $400,000 (Offered without reserve)

1984 Ferrari 512 BBi – Est. $275,000 – $325,000 (Offered without reserve)

2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale – Est. $275,000 – $325,000 (Offered without reserve)

2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia – Est. $250,000 – $300,000 (Offered without reserve)

1976 Ferrari 308 GTB ‘Vetroresina’ – Est. $175,000 – $225,000 (Offered without reserve)

1989 Ferrari 328 GTS – Est. $90,000 – $120,000 (Offered without reserve)

Led by the Aston Martin DBR1/1, RM Sotheby’s 2017 Monterey sale features 100 automobiles. For further information on RM’s Monterey sale, visit www.rmsothebys.com or call +1 519 352 4575.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s; photos: Theodore W. Pieper]

