A 1965 Dino 206 P Berlinette Speciale by Pininfarina will be offered without reserve at the Artcurial Retromobile 2017 auction, scheduled for 10 February at the Parc des Expositions de la Porte de Versailles in Paris during Retromobile Week.

This prototype will be presented for sale some 52 years after it was first exhibited by Pininfarina at the 1965 Paris Motor Show. The one-off model was built at the request of Enzo Ferrari and paved the way for one of the marque’s most well-known models, the Ferrari Dino. Built on chassis 206P number 0840, a type 585 competition tubular chassis, the prototype was designed by Leonardo Fioravanti. Key features of the car, such as the concave side air intakes and the styling of the front wings and rear window, were incorporated into the final production model.

In 1967 the car was offered by Pininfarina, with the agreement of Enzo Ferrari, to the Musée de l’Automobile at Le Mans, where it has been exhibited ever since. This museum was set up to display cars that have played their part in the history of the races at Le Mans.

1965 Dino 206 P Berlinette Speciale by Pininfarina 1965 Dino 206 P Berlinette Speciale by Pininfarina 1965 Dino 206 P Berlinette Speciale by Pininfarina Dino Prototype Paris Show (photo: Marcel Massini)

Estimated to sell for €4,000,000 to €8,000,000 and offered without reserve, the Dino is being sold by the ACO, organiser of the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours, and presented with Pininfarina’s cooperation. The sale of the Speciale will help promote and add to the collection of the ACO.

Matthieu Lamoure, Managing Director, Artcurial Motorcars, commented, “The Dino’s body, all curves, fits the competition 206 chassis like a couture dress fits an elegant woman. We are proud to present this jewel of Italian automobile design, this unique object designed by the wind, which heralded the styling of Ferrari in subsequent decades.”

The headline Dino 206 P Berlinette Speciale will be joined by several other Ferraris:

1948 Ferrari 166 Spider Corsa (Estimate Upon Request)

1960 Ferrari 250 GT Pinin Farina Cabriolet (Est. €1,200,000 – €1,600,000)

2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta (Est. €350,000 – €450,000)

1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona (Est. €750 000 – €850 000)

In total, Artcurial’s 2017 Retromobile sale will present approximately 150 automobiles. For additional information, visit Artcurial.com.

[Source: Artcurial Motorcars]