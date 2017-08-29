RM Sotheby’s announced a lineup of recent entries for its single-marque Ferrari Leggenda e Passione sale, set for 9 September 2017 in partnership with Ferrari. Held at the marque’s factory in Maranello, the auction celebrates Ferrari’s 70th anniversary year with automotive milestones across seven decades.

Highlights among recent entries for the event are led by a numbers-matching 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider by Scaglietti, chassis 1503 GT. The Cal Spider is offered from nearly two decades of single ownership, having seldom been shown over this time. Sporting a maintained restoration, it is ready for enjoyment on the show field or the vintage rally circuit (Est. €7,500,000 – €9,500,000).

1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider 1503 GT (photo: Darin Schnabel) 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider 1503 GT (photo: Darin Schnabel) 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider 1503 GT (photo: Darin Schnabel)

The 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO on offer at Maranello, chassis 57709, is a preserved example with only 729 km from new. The 255th of 272 ever built, the 288 GTO is virtually as-new throughout, having been purchased by its current owner in 1993 and stored ever since. Discovered earlier this year, the car has been reconditioned and is preserved inside and out (Est. €3,250,000 – €4,000,000).

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO

RM Sotheby’s Ferrari Leggenda e Passione – Additional Highlights

The Fifties

· 1950 Ferrari 195 Inter Coupe, chassis no. 0081 S (Est. €1,100,000 – €1,500,000);

· 1953 Ferrari 250 Europa Coupe, chassis no. 0313 EU (Est. €2,800,000 – €3,400,000);

· 1955 Ferrari 750 Monza, chassis no. 0534 M (Est. €3,400,000 – €3,800,000);

· 1955 Ferrari 500 Superfast Series II, chassis no. 8897 SF (Est. €1,600,000 – €2,300,000);

· 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series I, chassis no. 0791 GT (Est. €4,900,000 – €5,700,000).

1958 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series I (photo: Darin Schnabel)

The Sixties and Seventies

· 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series II, chassis no. 1779 GT (Est. €1,350,000 – €1,650,000);

· 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy, chassis no. 08111 (Est. €2,400,000 – €2,800,000);

· 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS, chassis no. 09481 (Est. €1,800,000 – €2,200,000);

· 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS, chassis no. 07214 (Est. €375,000 – €450,000).

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy (photo: Cymon Taylor)

The Eighties, Nineties, and Today

· 1989 Ferrari F40, chassis no. 83572 (Est. €950,000 – €1,100,000);

· 1994 Ferrari 348 GT/C LM, chassis no. 97553 (Est. €390,000 – €450,000);

· 1994 Ferrari 333 SP, chassis no. 006 (Est. €2,800,000 – €3,300,000);

· 2004 Ferrari Enzo, chassis no. 136733 (Est. €1,800,000 – €2,000,000);

· 2012 Ferrari 599 GTO, chassis no. 174698 (Est. €425,000 – €500,000).

1994 Ferrari 333 SP (photo: Charn Kamal)

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]

