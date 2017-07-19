A trio of Ferrari models are among the headline offerings at the 2017 Bonhams Quail Lodge auction, to be held Friday, August 18th at Quail Lodge in Carmel, California during Monterey Classic Car Week.

“Our annual Quail Lodge sale is one of the most anticipated on the global collector car calendar,” said Jakob Greisen, Bonhams’ Head of US Motoring, “and this year there are two very large milestones to celebrate in addition – our 20th anniversary in Carmel and Ferrari’s 70th anniversary as a brand. With the caliber of cars we’ll be privileged to offer, this summer’s auction is not to be missed.”

From what was Maranello’s top-of-the-line model is a 1963 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Coupe Aerodinamico. The long wheelbase Series II model with coachwork by Pininfarina is the 15th of 18th made. With matching numbers and the desirable covered headlights, Bonhams reports this Cavallino Classic Platinum Award-winning is “quite possibly the finest 400 Superamerica in existence.”

Another Ferrari on offer at Bonhams’ 2017 Quail Lodge sale is the 1972 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider with coachwork by Scaglietti. Also a Platinum Award winner, from the Ferrari Club of America, this V12 in factory livery was the recipient of a restoration by the late Ferrari guru Wayne Obry and his firm Motion Products. The 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS by Pininfarina on offer is an original, matching-numbers example that also carries the Ferrari Classiche certification.

The Ferraris join the recently announced Team Cunningham 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight Racer at Bonhams’ annual Pebble Beach Car Week event. For additional information, visit Bonhams.com/Quail.

[Source: Bonhams; photo: Pawel Litwinski]

