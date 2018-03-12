Gooding and Company Amelia Island 2018 – Auction Results

The Gooding and Company Amelia Island 2018 auction was held Friday, March 9th at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort in Florida, resulting in $35,937,250 in total sales and a 95 percent sell-through rate. Gooding’s 9th annual sale held during the Amelia Island Concours weekend featured more than 85 cars.

“We are proud of our strong, curated lineup of collector cars that delivered the highest sale total of the week, produced the most valuable car sold, and exemplified our desire to bring the best cars to market for our clients,” noted David Gooding, President of Gooding & Company. “These results prove that our Amelia Island sale is a premier auction venue for offering significant Porsches, as well as highly originally and significant cars with rich, compelling stories.”

With a $432,978 average price, a total of 14 cars sold over the $1 million mark at Gooding’s 2018 Amelia Island auction. Among the highlights were the barn-find 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose Alloy and 1967 Shelby 427 Cobra consignments. Both cars had been parked and left untouched in the same garage since 1991. The Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose Alloy garnered $2,530,000 and the 1967 Shelby 427 Cobra sold for $1,045,000. Additionally, the 1957 Porsche 356 A 1500 GS Carrera Coupe that had been hidden from public view since 1972 delivered a result of $506,000.

Further Porsche sales at the Gooding and Company Amelia Island 2018 auction included the 1993 Porsche 964 Turbo S Leichtbau that sold for $1,760,000, the 1990 Porsche 962C that sold for $1,595,000, the 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder that sold for $1,540,000 and the 1996 Porsche 993 GT2 that sold for $1,485,000.

Other notable results included the 2003 Ferrari Enzo that sold for $2,365,000, the 1967 Ford GT40 Mk IV that sold for $1,925,000 and the 1952 Ferrari 212 Europa Cabriolet that sold for $1,600,000.

Gooding and Company Amelia Island 2018 – Top Ten Auction Results

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose Alloy – $2,530,000 2003 Ferrari Enzo – $2,365,000 1967 Ford GT40 Mk IV – $1,925,000 1993 Porsche 964 Turbo S Leichtbau – $1,760,000 1952 Ferrari 212 Europa Cabriolet – $1,600,000 1990 Porsche 962C – $1,595,000 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder – $1,540,000 1996 Porsche 993 GT2 – $1,485,000 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra – $1,457,500 1976 Porsche 934 – $1,320,000

For complete auction results, visit Goodingco.com.

Gooding & Company’s next sale, the Pebble Beach Auctions, will take place on August 24-25, 2018, at the Pebble Beach Equestrian Center during the Monterey Classic Car Week. Last year’s Pebble Beach sale resulted in $91.5 million in overall sales, with 22 lots sold at or above the $1 million mark. For more information, visit Goodingco.com.

[Source: Gooding & Company; photo: Jensen Sutta]

