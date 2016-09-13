The Goodwood Revival 2016 was held during the weekend of September 9-11 at the 7-turn, 2.4-mile Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex, England. As the heat of the British summer began to fade and an autumnal chill cooled the air, Goodwood Motor Circuit in the South of England, played host to the most acclaimed historic race meeting in the world. With the turning of the seasons, so too came the chance for discerning motor racing fans to turn back the clock for a blissful weekend of dressing up and retrospective revelry at the Revival.

While the 2016 Goodwood Revival remembered the sounds, fashions and tastes of the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, the main focus was ‘Life in 1966’, the year Goodwood Motor Circuit first closed its doors to racing. Fifty years on, the drivers and manufacturers returned to Goodwood this weekend, now considered the spiritual home of British motor racing, for the yearly and nostalgic showcase of motor sport’s Golden Age. Track parades and competitive racing allowed fans and enthusiasts to celebrate Formula One’s 1966 ‘Return to Power’, Sir Jack Brabham’s third Formula One world title and career, and more broadly the English football team’s 1966 World Cup victory, which helped to set the scene both on and off track.

As dusk fell on the first day of the Revival, a brand new and highly anticipated race began — the Kinrara Trophy. This two-driver race captivated fans for its full 60-minute runtime, especially given the appearance of the circuit’s Safety Car towards the latter stages. As the Rolex clock tower completed its countdown it was Joe Macari and Rolex Testimonee, Tom Kristensen, who took the chequered flag with a masterful drive.

Kristensen described the sensation of racing at this iconic circuit: “The Kinrara Trophy was really special – it was pure racing and such beautiful weather as we took off into the sunset. The circuit here is such fun to drive with its fast and long corners, especially when you get into the rhythm. I have now driven here five times, and I look forward to receiving my invitation even more now I have retired. Goodwood Revival is a fantastic event and has a spirit like no other. Everyone here, gathered from around the world, is part of the act, part of this amazing time capsule that Lord March and his team have created.”

The unpredictable British weather treated eventgoers to plenty of action throughout the weekend. Saturday’s wet conditions challenged drivers, creating a wet and greasy track, with sensational sideways racing as the classic cars skimmed through the standing water. On the Sunday, clear skies allowed the 150,000-strong crowd of young and old spectators, united by their love of the automobile, to soak up both the sunshine and the unique atmosphere of this romantic time capsule in the English countryside.

On Sunday afternoon, Lord March, founder of Goodwood Revival in 1998, announced the winner of this year’s Rolex Driver of the Meeting on the Race Control Balcony. 2012 World Touring Car Champion, Rob Huff caught the attention of the judges in the Lotus-Oldsmobile 19 from 1962, as he stormed to victory in the Whitsun Trophy taking the ultimate prize: a specially engraved Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust II.

Similar to 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, Senior Photographer Julien Mahiels also documented the on-track action at the 2016 Goodwood Revival. We split up Julien’s pictures into two galleries. The first gallery starting below features our favorite images, while the second gallery can be found on the last page of the article and gives a comprehensive view of all the photographs. To see more from Julien, visit julienmahiels.net.

Goodwood Revival 2016 – Featured Photo Gallery

