The Goodwood Revival 2017 was held during the weekend of September 8-10 at the 7-turn, 2.4-mile Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex, England. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Lord March and his team consistently gather the best of the best from classic motorsports and organize them into exhilarating races and exhibitions. Put all of the pieces together — which Goodwood does better than anyone else — and you’re left with the perfect race weekend that’s impossible not to enjoy, even with the trying weather conditions found this year.

The Spirit of Goodwood award went to Juan Manuel Fangio’s sons, Ruben and Cattio Fangio, who had bought tickets to the this year’s Revival to call on the way to see the Pope. They knocked on Lord March’s door unexpectedly and were delighted to learn that the year they’d chosen to visit was the same year Goodwood celebrated Fangio’s most famous (and arguably greatest) victory, which took place at the Nürburgring in 1957. The Maserati 250F he drove that day was at the 2017 Goodwood Revival.

The Rolex Drive of the Meeting went to 18-year-old Oliver Hart who, on his Goodwood debut, was fighting for the lead in the RAC Tourist Trophy when his fearsome Cobra suffered an engine failure that put him out of contention. The Will Hoy Memorial Trophy, for the greatest drive in a closed cockpit car, went to Richard Meaden. He lost the St Mary’s lead in his Alfa Romeo Giulietta Ti on the last lap, only to regain it in time for the chequered flag. It was a clean, close, race-long battle.

Our extensive Goodwood coverage continues with Julien Mahiels’ stunning gallery that gives a wonderful overview of this fantastic event. Similar to 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, Julien also documented the wet-and-wild track action at the 2017 Goodwood Revival. Hope you enjoy as much as we have.

Goodwood Revival 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Julien Mahiels)

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Goodwood Revival; photos: Julien Mahiels]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

