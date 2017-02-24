The romance and glamour of motor racing as it used to be. In the autumn of 1998 motor racing returned to Goodwood for the first time since the closure of the famous Motor Circuit in 1966. Known as the Goodwood Revival, the event has since become the world’s most celebrated historic motor racing event and the only one to be staged entirely in period dress.

From 1948 to 1966 the Goodwood circuit was the spiritual home of British motor racing, staging classic races such as the Tourist Trophy for sports cars and the Glover Trophy for Grand Prix cars. All the top drivers of the day came to Goodwood on Easter Monday, from Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss in the 1950s to Jim Clark and Graham Hill through the 1960s. The circuit was established by Freddie March (later 9th Duke of Richmond), himself a Brooklands winner, and was revived by his grandson Charles, Earl of March, in 1998.

The Goodwood Revival is an unabashed celebration of flat-out wheel-to-wheel racing, around the sweeps and curves of this classic circuit, which remains unchanged since its heyday. The inaugural Revival opened on 18 September 1998, when the Earl of March drove around the circuit in the Bristol 400 in which his grandfather, the 9th Duke of Richmond, opened the track 50 years before. The Revival event is a magical step back in time to motor racing as it used to be in Goodwood’s heyday.

Senior Photographer Julien Mahiels documented the Goodwood Revival 2016. In addition to his main gallery, Julien offers the following exceptional images that show why the Revival is the world’s most celebrated historic motor racing event. Enjoy.

Goodwood Revival 2016 – Photo Gallery (photos: Julien Mahiels)

[Source: Goodwood; photos: Julien Mahiels]