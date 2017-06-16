The Greenwich Concours d’Elegance 2017 was held June 2-4 at the Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich, Connecticut. The waterfront park situated on the Greenwich Harbor provided an excellent setting for the 11,000 spectators that enjoyed the 22nd annual event.

Since its founding in 1996, the two-day Greenwich Concours is actually two Concours, back-to-back. Saturday’s Concours Americana is for American makes, while Sunday’s Concours International is for imported marques. Collectively more than 250 American and foreign cars were exhibited at this year’s events.

The 2017 Concours Americana featured a display of Custom Cars and Hot Rods. A special presentation discussing the concept and creation of these vehicles by Velocity Channel’s Chasing Classic Cars host Wayne Carini, Custom Car builders Rob Ida and Rick Dore, along with historian Ken Gross, drew a large crowd. Best in Show Americana went to Al and Sandra San Clemente and their 1935 Packard Dietrich Dual-Cowl Phaeton. The restoration of the car they’d owned for 50 years had just been completed the night before. The People’s Choice Award American went to the 1931 Cadillac 452A All-Weather Phaeton owned by Charles B. Gillett.

Vintage Bugattis ruled at Sunday’s Concours International, with more than 20 of these machines lining the waterfront. A 1938 Bugatti Type 57C Atalante, which had sat idle in a garage for 45 years before it was restored and shown by a private collector, took home the trophy for Best in Show International. The People’s Choice International Award was awarded to the 1937 Delahaye 135M Competition Short Wheel Base Roadster of Myron Schuster.

Since its inception, the Greenwich Concours has donated its proceeds to support Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization that responds to people affected by poverty or disaster with life-changing medicine, medical supplies and health programs.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped make the 2017 Greenwich Concours a success: all of our car exhibitors, our sponsors, our partners, our judges, our volunteers, the town of Greenwich and Americares,” said Mary Wennerstrom, Event Chairman. “We look forward to continuing this tradition in 2018.”

Similar to 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2017 Greenwich Concours d’Elegance, with photographer Michael DiPleco offering up a selection of images from the Concours held annually in Connecticut.

Greenwich Concours d’Elegance 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Michael DiPleco)

[Source: Greenwich Concours; photos: Michael DiPleco]