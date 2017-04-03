Touring Car Titans at 2017 Goodwood Members Meeting

The 2017 Goodwood Members Meeting celebrated some of the most competitive and exciting touring cars ever to race, 30 years after the inaugural World Touring Car Championship was staged in 1987.

Running for a single year in 1987, the WTCC was open to cars complying with the FIA’s Group A regulations. The championship featured names such as Roberto Ravaglia, Emanuele Pirro and Johnny Cecotto in BMW M3s battling with the Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500s of German aces Klaus Ludwig and Klaus Niedzwiedz and British Touring Car Championship front-runners Steve Soper and Andy Rouse. The Group A regulations helped spawn numerous unlikely, but superb, racers, and the demonstration runs highlighted the diversity of the era, with Rover SD1s, Ford Mustangs and Volvo 240 Turbos sharing the Goodwood asphalt alongside the M3s and RS500s.

Touring car racing has long been a central theme at Goodwood, both in period and since the circuit reopened in 1998. The 2017 Goodwood Members Meeting featured a wide variety of cars that competed in period, such as the Volvo 240 Turbo ‘Flying Brick’, Rover SD1 Vitesse, Ford Mustang GT, BMW M3, BMW 635 CSI and Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500. Not only that, ’80s tin-top heroes such as Steve Soper, Karl Jones and Roberto Ravaglia once again got behind the wheel.

Goodwood Members Meeting 2017 – Group A Touring Cars Photo Gallery (Photos: Julien Mahiels)

1988 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 driven by Steve Soper 1987 BMW M3 E30 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 1984 Rover SD1 Vitesse Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 Line-up Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 Line-up BMW M3 E30

[Source: Goodwood; photos: Julien Mahiels]