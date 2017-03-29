The magnificent GT1 sports cars that competed in the original FIA GT Championship were celebrated at the Goodwood Members Meeting 2017, held March 11-12 at the 2.4-mile Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex, England.

The high-speed demonstration runs at Goodwood heralded iconic 1990s GT1 sports cars, such as the McLaren F1 GTR, Ferrari F40 LM, Mercedes-Benz CLK-GTR, Lotus Elise GT1 and the Porsche 911 GT1. These production-based homologation specials were built for the BPR Global GT series that started the GT1 movement in 1994. Senior Photographer Julien Mahiels documented these larger-than-life GT1 variants that headlined the 2017 Goodwood Members Meeting.

Goodwood Members Meeting 2017 – GT1 Demonstration Photo Gallery (photos: Julien Mahiels)

[Source: Goodwood; photos: Julien Mahiels]