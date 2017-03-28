Highlights for 2017 RM Sotheby’s Villa d’Este

The 2017 RM Sotheby’s Villa d’Este auction will be held 27 May in Lake Como, Italy during the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este weekend. Early highlights for RM’s biennial sale include a 1935 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante Prototype, 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS and a 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS Coupe.

The 1937 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante Prototype, chassis 57254, will by among the headline consignments at RM’s 2017 Villa d’Este auction. The T57 is one of three Atalante prototypes, and was delivered new to the Bugatti Works driver Meo Costantini with a specially tuned engine. It is one of few built by Carrosserie Bugatti, and even rarer still, one of comparatively few Atalantes retaining its matching numbers status. It comes to Villa Erba showing 26,000 kilometres, believed to be the original mileage, and accompanied by its original tool kit (Est. €2.800.000 – €3.200.000).

The 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS Spider 4th Series, chassis 8513001, is the first 4th series car produced and one of two sporting coachwork by Carrozzeria Sport S.A. Its first driver was Baron Horst Von Waldthausen, who campaigned it in the 1932 Swiss Car Championship, followed by Julio Villars who drove it in the European Hill Climb Championship. Well-documented, 8513001 has benefitted from by a limited chain of owners during its lifetime, including 48 years in single-ownership. It was sold to its current custodian in 2007 following a full restoration (Est. €2.200.000 – €2.600.000).

1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS Spider 4th Series by Carrozzeria Sport S.A (photo: Tim Scott)

The 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS ‘Goute d’Eau’ Coupe by Figoni et Falaschi on offer, chassis 90110, is the second-ever car built with front fenders. According to Claude Figoni, the example secured by RM has remained in Switzerland the vast majority of its life. The recipient of a restoration in 2002 by Atelier et Carosserie de Tourraine, the Talbot-Lago is estimated to bring €3.200.000 – €4.200.000.

1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS ‘Teardrop’ Coupe (photo: Fotohalle Unger)

In addition to the Thirties trio, additional early highlights for RM’s Villa Erba sale fittingly include a 1957 BMW 507 Roadster Series I, chassis 70044, presented in a shade of sea green with a red leather interior and contrasting factory hardtop; and a factory-fresh 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari. One of 251 production vehicles made and retaining its original engine, the BMW 507 has had four owners from new, including single ownership for over 52 years, and boasts 73,000 original kilometres (Est. €1.700.000 – €1.900.000).

1957 BMW 507 Roadster Series I (photo: Robin Adams)

The LaFerrari, one of 500 made worldwide, is finished in Rosso Corso over black, and shows delivery mileage only with 180 kilometres on the clock. It comes to market having been recently serviced and is fitted with the nose lift kit, red brake calipers and anti-stone chipping film. The example set for Villa Erba carries a pre-auction estimate of €2.650.00 – €3.200.000.

The official auction house of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba sale will lift the gavel on 50 automobiles, along with a selection of motorcycles. For further information, call RM Sotheby’s London office at +44 (0) 20 7851 7070 or visit www.rmsothebys.com.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]