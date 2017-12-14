Gooding & Company will feature a selection of classic cars at its annual two-day Scottsdale Auctions, scheduled for January 19-20, 2018 during Arizona Auction Week. Among the highlights at Gooding’s 2018 Scottsdale sale include a Bugatti Type 55 Roadster, Ferrari 330 GTS, Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, Ferrari 212 Europa Coupe and Aston Martin DB Mk III Drophead Coupe.

The headline 1931 Bugatti Type 55 Roadster is the first of 38 Type 55 examples built. Chassis 55201 was the car that debuted the model and was shown at the 1931 Paris Auto Show. Delivered new to Duc de le Tremoille, a member of one of the oldest families of French nobility, the car would then go on to be owned by Bugatti enthusiast and collector Dr. Peter Williamson for over 40 years. It is reported to have been his favorite Bugatti for road use. Being the first example built, chassis 55201 has unique features not seen on later examples, such as the Grand Prix-style hood that has shortened louvers on the side and diagonal louvers cut into the top of the hood. Restored by a marque specialist in 2012, chassis 55201 went on to win the French Cup at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance following its restoration. This Bugatti still retains its original chassis and matching-numbers engine (estimate: $4,000,000 – $5,000,000).

Designed and built by Pininfarina, the Ferrari 330 GTS was the epitome of mid-1960s GT styling. The understated design was a successful update of the popular 275 GTS, incorporating a new frontal treatment inspired by the 500 Superfast. This 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS, chassis 10703, is a matching-numbers example of this model. One of 99 produced, 10703 has been restored with its Pininfarina body painted in black over a green leather interior. The Ferrari has been maintained over the last 50 years and sparingly driven, with less than 25,000 miles since new. Offered with a tool roll, owner’s handbooks, and a Marcel Massini history report, this V-12 Ferrari is estimated to sell for $2,000,000 – $2,400,000.

1967 Ferrari 330 GTS (photo: Brian Henniker)

Debuted in 1957 after the 1954 launch of the 300 SL Gullwing, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster took the automotive world by storm with its engineering, styling, and build quality. Mercedes-Benz made many notable improvements throughout production, but the final 210 of the 1,858 total roadster examples built were equipped with the most favorable options. Commonly referred to as “disc-brake, alloy-block” cars, these final examples were fitted with four-wheel disc brakes and a new alloy-block engine that shaved 50 pounds of weight over the front axle for improved handling and better weight distribution.

The 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster offered, chassis 3170, is one of the final 100 Roadsters built and retains its original matching alloy-block engine per its build sheet. Estimated to fetch $1,600,000 – $1,800,000 during the 2018 Arizona Auction Week, this top-of-the-line specification car was restored to its original color combination of Weissgrau over a black interior and the wheel covers, factory hardtop, and soft top are finished in black.

1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (photo: Brian Henniker)

The 212 series cars were among the first collaborations between Ferrari and Carrozzeria Pinin Farina, which formed the basis for one of the longest lasting relationships in the automotive industry, stretching almost 60 years. The 212 Inter would become the 212 Europa, as Ferrari incorporated new factory updates, including three Weber 36 DCF3 carburetors, which bestowed an additional 40 bhp more than the earlier Inter version.

The 1953 Ferrari 212 Europa Coupe on offer, chassis 0279 EU, is one of the last of the 212 models and one of 17 Europas built with Pinin Farina coachwork. The original owner of the car purchased it new from Chinetti Motors in New York and would go on to display the 212 Europa at the 1961 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. In 2010, 0279 EU was entrusted to Nino Epifani’s workshop for a ground-up, nut-and-bolt restoration. During the restoration, the Ferrari was returned to its original color scheme. Ferrari Classiche Certified and not shown at a single event since restoration, this 212 Europa is estimated to sell for $900,000 – $1,300,000.

1953 Ferrari 212 Europa Coupe (photo: James Lipman)

The final development of Claude Hill’s DB2/4 chassis design, the Aston Martin DB Mk III fastback coupe debuted in 1957. In all, a total of 84 DB Mk III Drophead Coupes were produced. The 1959 Aston Martin DB Mk III Drophead Coupe presented at the 2018 Gooding & Company Scottsdale auction, chassis AM300/3/1712, is one of approximately 14 left-hand-drive examples fitted with the optional, high-performance, triple-carbureted DBD engine. Finished in the Elusive Blue livery over light gray leather interior, this Aston Martin resided in a private collection for over 30 years and has been maintained by marque expert Kevin Kay. The DB Mk III has had four owners since new and is a candidate for tours, rallies and concours events. Offered with restoration records, jack and tools, this automobile is estimated to sell for $650,000 – $750,000.

1959 Aston Martin DB Mk III Drophead Coupe (photo: James Lipman)

2018 Gooding & Company Scottsdale Auction Information

Dates: Friday, January 19 at 11:00am and Saturday, January 20 at 11:00am

Location: Scottsdale Fashion Square, 4700 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Corner of N. Scottsdale Road and E. Highland Ave.

Public preview: Wednesday, January 17 – Saturday, January 20

Auction catalogues: $100, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auctions

General admission: $40, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions

For further information, visit GoodingCo.com.

[Source: Gooding & Company]

