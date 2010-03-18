The Formula One Championship kicked off in Bahrain on Sunday, March 14th, with Ferrari finishing 1-2 to start the season off on the right foot. Apart from the 24 cars taking part in the 2010 F1 Championship, 18 historic single-seaters were present to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Formula 1 Championship.

Several vintage Ferraris took part in the celebrations, including a 375 F1, 500 F2, 158 F1 and 312 T4. There was also the chassis from a 125 GPC reinterpreted as a Thin Wall Special.

All these wonderful cars were driven by exceptional people: there were 18 of the 20 World Champions alive present in Sakhir (Nelson Piquet and Kimi Raikkonen were missing), while some, like Jody Scheckter and John Surtees even sat behind the wheels of their World Champion cars.

Historic Ferrari F1 Cars in Bahrain

[Source: Ferrari SpA]

