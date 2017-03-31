Race cars and springtime marked the beginning of the racing season at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca as the Historic Motor Sports Association (HMSA) held its first event of 2017. The Spring Club Races took place on March 18-19 at the Salinas, California race track, with the two-day event featuring a large group of Formula Fords racing on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course on the Monterey Peninsula.

The HMSA Spring Club Races are always an open invitation to those who want to start the year by bringing their cars and equipment out from the hibernation of winter. It’s a great way for drivers and teams to get their cars out on the track to get them up to speed for the racing events of the year. With clouds occasionally covering the skies throughout the weekend, the threat of rain was low making the choice for dry set ups easy on the cars. Although chilly at times, the track conditions were good for the drivers and teams.

If you are a frequent reader here or have the opportunity to attend this HMSA event, you know that some historic and significant race cars typically attend this annual March weekend. From Steve Schmidt’s 1976 Porsche 935 K3 IMSA GT to Brian Groza’s 1975 Sauber C4, there were Cobras, Porsches, Chevrons, Lolas, BMWs, Lotus, McLarens and Alfa Romeos to name just a few. A large contingent of Formula Fords rounded out the classes and made for some great action out on the track. This great selection of cars over the weekend provided some great sights and sounds on and off the track.

HMSA Spring Club Laguna Seca 2017 – Photo Gallery (Photos: Victor Varela)

1 2 3 … 12 Next » Thor Johnson - 1974 BMW Schnitzer 3.5 Liter Brian Groza - 1975 Sauber C4 Robert Engberg - 1957 Elva Mk II Diane Cox - 1960 MG MGA Thor Johnson - 1959 Lotus 17 Erickson Shirley - 1959 Lister Costin Fred Della Noche - 1964 Ginetta G12 Frank Altamura - 1955 Pupulidy Porsche Special Lauber Edward 1969 Titan Mk5 Chuck Christensen - 1959 Porsche 356 1 2 3 … 12 Next »

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Victor Varela]