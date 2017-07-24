A lineup of Italian sports cars will be among the headline offerings at the 2017 Gooding Pebble Beach auction, scheduled for August 18-19 during the Pebble Beach Classic Car Week. This selection of automobiles includes the 1956 Maserati A6G/54 Berlinetta, 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet and 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series I, from coachbuilders Zagato, Pinin Farina and Scaglietti, respectively.

Maserati built a total of sixty A6G/54 models, and 21 were bodied by the coachbuilder Zagato. The offered 1956 Maserati A6G/54 Berlinetta, chassis 2186, is the last A6G/54 Zagato-bodied Berlinetta built. As such, it incorporates all the late-production features, such as the rear fenders and twin hood scoops. This Berlinetta has been recently restored to its original color combination of dark red with light upholstery by Carrozzeria Quality Cars in Vigonza, Italy. It has been displayed at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in 2014, as well as the Museo Casa Enzo Ferrari museum in Modena, Italy. This matching-numbers A6G/54 is estimated to sell for $4,000,000 – $5,000,000 at Gooding’s 2017 Pebble Beach sale.

The 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet (estimate: $5,000,000 – $7,000,000), chassis 1475 GT, is the last of 40 examples built. As characterized by Pinin Farina coachwork in the late 1950s and early 1960s, this Cabriolet displays the transition from the ornate designs of the late 1950s to the clean, modern styling. This is exemplified by 1475 GT’s full-width bumpers and flanks that are unadorned with vents, which emphasize the long lines of the front wings. This Series I Cabriolet is one of four examples built with the open headlamp treatment, and one of two with tall vertical taillights. This Cabriolet was owned by Ferrari collector and historian Hilary Raab Jr. for over three decades and has participated in numerous concours and road rallies. It is finished in the color combination of metallic blue over tan leather upholstery.

1959 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet (photo: Matt Howell)

The 500 Mondial was the first Ferrari sports car created for privateer owner-drivers and was powered by two-liter Lampredi-designed 4-cylinder engine. After the Ferrari 500 F2 captured the 1952 and 1953 World Championships, Ferrari was convinced that the experience of this 4-cylinder should also be made available in the company’s sports cars. The offered 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series I, chassis 0468 MD, is a first series car and was sold new to Guido Petracchi, who immediately took it from Italy to Africa to race it. The Mondial placed first overall in the Ethiopian Grand Prix and then went on to be displayed at the Italian Pavilion during the Silver Jubilee Fair of Addis Adeba, Ethiopia. The car was stored from 1959-1980 and then restored in the early 1980s by DK Engineering. The current owner acquired 0468 and subsequently displayed the Ferrari at the 1998 Pebble Beach Concours. Recently, the car was part of a full feature in the June 2016 issue of Forza magazine and is Ferrari Classiche Certified (estimate: $3,000,000 – $3,800,000).

1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series I (Photo: Mathieu Heurtault)

Additional 2017 Gooding Pebble Beach Auction highlights include:

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 (estimate: $3,000,000 – $3,500,000)

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB, Fitted from New with Competition Features, Successfully Raced in Period (estimate: $2,000,000 – $2,400,000)

1951 Ferrari 212 Inter Coupe, Coachwork by Vignale (estimate: $1,500,000 – $1,800,000)

1953 Fiat 8V Berlinetta Elaborata, Coachwork by Rapi (estimate: $1,400,000 – $1,800,000)

For more information, visit GoodingCo.com or call 310.899.1960.

[Source: Gooding & Company]

