By Art Evans
John Fitch and I were close friends for more than 50 years. We played together, sailed together, traveled together, partied together and wrote two books together: Racing Corvettes, The Early Years and Racing With Mercedes. Although on opposite coasts, we always kept in touch via email and telephone.
This remembrance consists of more than 90 images selected from various sources including the GM Archive courtesy of Bob Lutz, the Daimler-Benz Archive, John’s own collection as well as mine. Special thanks to Don Klein, Larry Berman, Bob Sirna and Carl Goodwin.
John lived a truly extraordinary life, a virtually incredible one. I have tried to impart a small taste with these images. This is in no way a history. A complete pictorial would probably have to have 1,000 rather than 90. At any rate, such a complete history would be impossible because a sufficient number of images do not exist.
John Fitch – A Pictorial Remembrance
Comments
Steve Smith says
Great photographs, Art. You really captured the essence of John Fitch, particularly his early years of breezy sailboating, cool girlfriends and aromatic pipe tobacco.
Ken Smith says
What a wondereful photographic tribute to John Fitch! He led a very adventurous and successful life. RIP John
Michael Z says
Over the last 30 years I had seen Mr Fitch at Lime Rock, each year getting closer and listening to his stories. A most interesting man. A full life, no man can ask for more. What a wonderful tribute.
al axelrod says
Thank you Mr. Evans for a wonderful photo story of a life well lived.
John Calhoun says
Wonderful recollections of a true renaissance man We were fortunate enough to have John as honored guest in 2010 at the 50th anniversary of the first Elkhart Lake Road Races. It will be fondly remembered by the members and guests of the Elkhart Lake Historic Race Circuits Preservation Society who were there,
David White says
What an inspiration this man proved to be. Thank you, Art Evans, for this splendid photographic record of a fine career. To repeat myself, John Fitch was an inspiration. They don’t make ’em like that anymore. – David White, Slovenia.
Mr. Charleston says
Most excellent. Thank you.
Kenneth Johansson .Nässjö- Sweden says
What a great man. And he drive so different cars over the years. Men and machine has always been fascinating to read about.John Fitch was such a man Gentleman dont exist so often this days.
Alan Berry says
Art,
What a pleasure this Thanksgiving morning to go through wonderful photos encapsulating John’s very significant life. Well done, your love and respect for the man shines through in your photos, especially the one with Bob Bondurant, Stirling Moss and an obviously failing Phil Hill.
I never had the privilege of speaking to the man but was close to him doing appearances and signing books at several vintage racing events. A true American hero loved the world over. Wish we had more like him.
Bud Suiter says
For those of us kids in the ’50s who were just catching on to sports cars, John Fitch was an idol. Learned much more about him reading Sports Car Digest Weekly, a tribute to your good journalism. Fabulous memories, SCDW. I had the pleasure of visiting Briggs Cunningham’s Museum in Costa Mesa, CA in the 1980s and talking with John Bishop about the cars you mention that Fitch drove.
Bud Suiter, SCCA Racer from the 70s..
Jeff Allison says
Superb job by Art Evans and his supporting cast, and thank you to SCD for running it. John Fitch was “A True American Hero.”
mac hulbert says
A beautiful and moving photo essay on a great life. Thank you.
Mark S Waterman says
Thank you for such a great photo tribute. John never stopped trying to make things better and safer.
Mary McGee says
Your Pictorial Remembrance of John Fitch in Sports Car Digest is fantastic. I hope all Fab Fifties folks see this.
Thanks to you Art for getting this all together and thanks to Sports Car Digest for publishing this photographic bit of Sports Car History.
Anonymous says
Thanks for Remembering a Good and Great Man. Have visited with John and is a Hero to this 84 year old person.
Anonymous says
john and zora can race corvettes again. rip
Ken Visser says
What a fantastic life and great homage to what I can only assume from all information, an incredible man. He came of age when the race car became such a serious missile that in the wrong hands or bad fate, led to a bad ending. But John survived all those perils only to make it safer for everyone who followed.
thank you for furthering my knowledge of such an icon. I only wish I could have met the man.
C. Morgan says
I think I remember reading years ago, in the 50’s, that John Fitch while flying a P-51 in Europe during WW2, actually shot down a German ME-262 jet. Does anybody else remember reading that?
Guy Frost says
Disappointing to find no record of John’s 1949 exploits on the streets of Bridgehampton in an Effyh 500 from Sweden. As yet this seems to be poorly documented (unexplored?) for the post-war history of racing at Bridgehampton:
The first Euro formula car raced in the US? The “batmobile” towcar team?
Fitch’s very first “professional” ride? What followed???
Bruce Stevenson’s son may have recollections of the war.
Please help us start at the beginning.
Thanks for everything you’ve done for motorsports, Art.
Guy Frost for Bridgehampton Racing Heritage Group
Sergio Ochoa says
He , was a absolutely gentlemen. Have the opportunity to know him at CC of MB at Irving Ca. He is a real example for the future generations. God bless him and his family.
Arthur E. Lloyd III says
John was one great guy and certainly one of a kind, we sure did enjoy a few drinks at the bar at Sardi’s in NYC when we were members of a club together, and yes John was credited with having shot down the first German jet in WW II.