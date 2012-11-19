By Art Evans

John Fitch and I were close friends for more than 50 years. We played together, sailed together, traveled together, partied together and wrote two books together: Racing Corvettes, The Early Years and Racing With Mercedes. Although on opposite coasts, we always kept in touch via email and telephone.

This remembrance consists of more than 90 images selected from various sources including the GM Archive courtesy of Bob Lutz, the Daimler-Benz Archive, John’s own collection as well as mine. Special thanks to Don Klein, Larry Berman, Bob Sirna and Carl Goodwin.

John lived a truly extraordinary life, a virtually incredible one. I have tried to impart a small taste with these images. This is in no way a history. A complete pictorial would probably have to have 1,000 rather than 90. At any rate, such a complete history would be impossible because a sufficient number of images do not exist.

John Fitch – A Pictorial Remembrance