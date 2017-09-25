The Ferrari 275 P that claimed overall victory at the 1964 Le Mans 24 Hours will headline the 2018 Artcurial Retromobile auction, scheduled for February 9 in Paris during Retromobile Classic Car Week. Offered from the Bardinon Collection, this will be the first time chassis 0816 has been seen in public since it joined the Collection at Mas du Clos in France.

During the second half of the 20th century, Pierre Bardinon assembled an unrivalled collection of racing cars, and by the end of the 1960s he focused entirely on Ferrari, and in particular, competition cars with the most successful racing history. He acquired some 50 factory cars including four of the nine Le Mans winners and designed his own private race circuit at Mas du Clos to showcase his collection and keep the cars alive.

The Ferrari works team has won the Le Mans 24 Hour Race outright eight times, and this car, chassis 0816, was the last car to do so in 1964. Racing as number 20, the Prototype 275 P works car was driven to victory by Jean Guichet and Nino Vaccarella. In a consistent race, the car covered 4695.3km at an average speed of 196.638km/h. It was the eighth and final win for the factory team at Le Mans.

Following Le Mans, the car was sold and taken to the US where it was raced successfully at key events over the next five years. The car competed in the Road America 500 three times, where it finished 22nd in 1965, 9th in 1966 and 10th in 1967. It also took part in the Sebring 12 Hours in March 1965, finishing 23rd.

Matthieu Lamoure, Managing Director, Artcurial Motorcars, said, “This Ferrari 275 P represents the ultimate and the truly exceptional. It has reached the summit in sports car racing worldwide. To look at this automotive masterpiece, is to see the best and most prestigious racing provenance. It radiates the DNA of success. Artcurial Motorcars is proud and delighted to present for sale the last works Ferrari to have won the most mythical endurance race in the world.”

For further information, visit Artcurial Motorcars.

[Source: Artcurial Motorcars]

