The Legend Boucles de Spa 2013 was held 16 February in the countryside outside the town of Spa in Belgium. The strong field of participants in this year’s regularity rally was greeted with snowy and icy conditions that made navigating the Ardennes forest even more difficult.

The famed Boucles de Spa Rally was held between 1953 and 1990, known for its typically snowy conditions and landscape that challenged the world’s best rally participants. In 2013 the rally, now one of the biggest historic rally events in Europe, celebrated the 60th anniversary and 55th edition of the Boucles de Spa.

The 2013 Legend Boucles de Spa Rally saw a field of more than 250 historic cars entered, grouped into two classifications: the Legends and Classic where the classics have to complete the stages with an average of 50km/h and the Legends at 80 km/h.

Audi factory driver Andre Lotterer was in action in the historic rally as ambassador for the FIA World Endurance Championship. His Audi quattro Group 4 from the 1981 season advertised for the 6-hour race at Spa on May 4. Due to a leaking fuel tank in the 32-year old original quattro, the defending World Endurance Champion was unable to contest every special stage. “However, we had big fun on the stages that we completed,” explained Lotterer. “It was a fantastic experience to contest the rally with a quattro from my year of birth – especially the opening stages on snow and ice: we were really fast and we occasionally ran as high as third. I’m convinced that this outing taught me a lot from the driving point of view. Now I’ve tasted blood, I would love to compete again next year.”

Photographer Julien Mahiels offers the following wonderful pictures from the 2013 Legend Boucles de Spa race weekend and the sights of the Ardennes forest. To see more from Julien, visit julienmahiels.net.

Legend Boucles de Spa 2013 – Photo Gallery (click image for larger picture and description)

Legend Boucles de Spa 2013 – Legend Group Rally Results

1. Ford Escort Mk II Gr. 4 Francois, DUVAL / BOURDEAUD

2. Porsche Carrera RS, MUNSTER / LOPES

3. Ford Escort RS 1600, STOUF / ERARD

4. Opel Manta-A 1900, CHERAIN / BORGUET

5. Lancia Beta Monte Carlo, VAN DE WAUWER / MARNETTE

Legend Boucles de Spa 2013 – Classic Group Rally Results

1. Toyota Celica 1600 TA23, HOLVOET / VANOVERSCHELDE

2. Ford Cortina GT, VERHELLE / THIRIONET

3. Opel Ascona i 2000, VAN ROMPUY / VANOVERSCHELDE

4. Volvo 142 S B 20, GENGOU / GATHY

5. BMW 2002, Tii COLLIGNON / FELOT

For complete results, visit www.racspa.be/2013/bsl2013.

[Source: Legend Boucles de Spa; Audi AG; photos: Julien Mahiels]