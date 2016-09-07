The Lime Rock Historic Festival 2016 was held September 3-6 at the 7-turn, 1.5 mile Lime Rock Park road course in Connecticut. Lime Rock Park’s 34th annual Labor Day weekend event featured a strong field of more than 260 vintage race cars grouped in nine racing classes.

The honored guests at Historic Festival 34 were the dynamic duo of John Morton and Pete Brock. John Morton even brought his gear bag to pedal three cars over the weekend, a 1970 Fiat Abarth TC-1000, a 1955 Lancia D50 replica and the 1962 Lotus 23B.

Notable and interesting entrants at the Lime Rock Fall Festival 2016 included the 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa of Tony Wang; 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta of Herb Wetanson; 1933 Alfa Romeo 8C 2600 Monza of Peter Greenfield; 1929 Bentley 4 1/2-Litre Blower George Holman; 1955 Jaguar D-Type and 1933 Maserati 4CM of Dan Ghose and the 1957 Maserati 300S of Camilo Steuer.

Similar to the 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 Historics, Sports Car Digest also documented the Lime Rock Historic Festival 2016, with photographer Michael DiPleco offering the following images from the Lime Rock road course. We split up Michael’s pictures into two galleries. The first gallery starting below features our favorite images, while the second gallery can be found on the last page of the article and gives a comprehensive view of all 225 photographs.

Lime Rock Historic Festival 2016 – Featured Photo Gallery

