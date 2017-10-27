The Lime Rock Historic Festival 2017 was held September 1-4 at the 7-turn, 1.5 mile Lime Rock Park road course in Connecticut. Lime Rock Park’s 35th annual Labor Day weekend event featured three days of spirited historic car racing, taking Formula Juniors, Tin Tops, grand tourers, road-going sporting and sports racing cars and not-quite-street-legal racers around the track.

Special Guest Ray Mallock set a quick and winning pace in Duncan’s Dilemma group of front-engined and drum-braked Formula Juniors in his 1960 Mallock U2 Mk2 chassis 2 that was designed by his father and built by John Harwood; Ray oversaw its restoration to original 1960 specification and steered it to third in the 2016 Monaco Historic Grand Prix. Mallock and Duncan Rabagliati, chairman of the Formula Junior Historic Racing Association, joined the Lime Rock Park venue of the Formula Junior Diamond Jubilee World Tour at the mid-point of their North American outings for the Bob Woodward Trophy.

Kent’s [Bain] Domain: “Not Quite Street Legal” group was closely contested between Richard Attwood and David Gussack. Attwood, 24 Hours of Le Mans and Monte Carlo Formula Junior race victor, charged to two first place wins and one second in a Holman Ford GT40 brought by Lee Holman, Holman and Moody of Charlotte, North Carolina. Gussack’s 1963 Triumph Spitfire earned him one first and two second place wins; another first was secured against Simon Kirkby, Lime Rock Park’s director and head driver coach of the private Lime Rock Drivers Club, who dogged the pair in his 1973 Alfa Romeo GTV.

The stalwarts were shining for the September 3 Sunday in the Park Concours d’Elegance and Gathering of the Marques. Collectors and fans were undaunted by the rainy remnants of Hurricane Harvey, traversing the track lined with cars and motorcycles. Starring were Honored Collector Bruce Meyer’s 1960 Chevrolet Corvette No. 2 that competed at Le Mans that year; 1962 Shelby Cobra CSX 2001, the first production Shelby Cobra; 1932 Ford Doane Spencer Roadster; 1934 Pierson Brothers Coupe and 1929 Bentley 4.5 Litre Vanden Plus Tourer.

Similar to the 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 Historics, Sports Car Digest also documented the Lime Rock Historic Festival 2017, with photographer Michael DiPleco offering the following images from the Lime Rock road course.

Lime Rock Historic Festival 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Michael DiPleco)

[Source: Lime Rock Park; photos: Michael DiPleco]

