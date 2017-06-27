The London City Concours 2017 was staged 8-9 June at the Honourable Artillery Company in London. Nearly 3,500 people and 110 classic and performance cars gathered for the debut event.

The centerpiece display, ‘Evolution of the Supercar’, charted the history and development of the best high-performance vehicles, beginning with the 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing. Moving through the wedge-design supercars of the ‘80s, including the Ferrari 288 GTO, the display finished with a host of modern-day performance cars from the Pagani Huarya to Aston Martin Vulcan.

A display of racing cars, including a Jaguar D-Type from the 1957 Le Mans 24 Hours race made up the ‘Built for Speed’ feature, and there was a host of custom-built vehicles in the ‘Modern Bespoke’ category. Muscle cars formed the ‘American Muscle’ display and a collection of motorcycles, from a 1928 Brough Superior to a 2016 Kawaski told the ‘History of the Superbike’. Also on display were some of the earliest examples of motoring excellence in the ‘Pioneering Spirit’ display, and a celebration of the sports car called ‘The Joy of the Road’, featured a Ferrari 212 Inter Vignale and Maserati 3500 GTI Vignale Spider.

Two awards were presented at the London City Concours 2017; the evo Award for best supercar and the Octane Award for best classic car. The best supercar was named as the Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer and the classic car award went to the Frazer Nash BMW 328. In the Visitors’ Choice award, it was the Ferrari 212 Inter Vignale that triumphed.

Andrew Evans, City Concours director, said: “We really couldn’t have asked for a better venue for the City Concours, nor a better crowd of visitors or partners. The event will return next year bigger and better, and with our new vehicle application process open on the website we’re hoping to find some real gems for display next year. What we’ve created is a real world-class car event for London, and with the amazing leap forward of our first year success we’ll continue to build and evolve the City Concours year-on-year.”

London’s City Concours will be returning to the Honourable Artillery Company from 7-8 June, 2018. For further information, visit CityConcours.co.uk.

London City Concours 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Tim Scott, Lily Wedge)

1 2 3 4 Next » 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring (photo: Tim Scott) 1994 Bugatti EB110 GT (photo: Tim Scott) Best of Show Winner - Frazer Nash BMW 328 (photo: Tim Scott) Jaguar XJR-15 - London City Concours 2017 (photo: Tim Scott) Aston Martin DB6 - London City Concours 2017 (photo: Tim Scott) Porsche 918 Spyder - London City Concours 2017 (photo: Tim Scott) 1 2 3 4 Next »

[Source: City Concours London; photos: Tim Scott, Lily Wedge]