Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Home / Profiles / Car Profiles / Lost and Found After 60 Years – A Truly Italian History
De Angelis Brothers at the 1954 Mille Miglia

Lost and Found After 60 Years – A Truly Italian History

by 26 Comments

Lost and Found After 60 Years – A Truly Italian History

By Giuseppe De Angelis

Since the birth of the car at the end of the nineteenth century, cars have been a great passion in the De Angelis family. My grandfather and his brothers were founders of the local Automobil Club of Italy in our hometown of Ascoli Piceno. My father Francesco (born in 1923), and his brothers Vito (born in 1920) and Vincenzo (born in 1925) retained this interest in motoring and continued their pursuits in automobiles and racing cars.

In 1952 Francesco and Vincenzo began racing cars all around Italy, and entered that year’s Mille Miglia with a little Fiat 500 named Topolino. They finished in 228th place and 4th in class. The brothers also competed in the 1954 Mille Miglia (and other races) in the same Topolino.

The 1954 Mille Miglia saw the debut of a true racing car – the Giaur-Taraschi chassis BT004 and engine Giannini G1–085. This car was built by Taraschi in Teramo (close to Ascoli Piceno) during 1949 and 1950 before being sold new to Italo Arlini-Di Brigida from Pineto with licence plate TE 6004. He then ran the 1950 Mille Miglia with this car and then sold it in Grottammare (Ascoli Piceno) to Mario Gustavo Laureati in 1951. In the Giaur, Laureati ran the 1951 running of the Mille Miglia with Elio Celani from S. Benedetto del Tronto, and again in 1953 with Amedeo Francescangeli from Ascoli Piceno to finish 161st overall and 11th in class. It was then that my father Francesco finally bought the car.

1950 Giaur BT-004

Giaur BT-004 at the 1950 Mille Miglia – Italo Arlini (driver and first owner) at the stop in Pescara and Pigliacelli. They started at 3:08 AM (like the car’s number)

My father soon raced the Giaur at Circuito di Macerata with race-number 24, finishing 3rd, then in the 1954 Mille Miglia, where he finished 156th overall and 12th in class. He actively campaigned the car, racing at Circuito di Salerno, Circuito di Terni, Vermicino-Rocca di Papa Hillclimb and other events. Then the car sat for much of 1955, as he drove a Fiat 1100 TV at the Mille Miglia. As usual, he drove with his brother Vincenzo, but a broken transmission prevented them from finishing.

Then, at the end of 1955 he traded the Giaur for an Alfa Romeo 1900 with Alfredo Tinazzo, a fine driver who later raced the Giaur in the 1956 and 1957 running of the Mille Miglia. In 1959, Tinazzo sadly died in a race at Monza. My family had always believed that Tinazzo was actually driving the Giaur at Monza, and therefore thought that it had been destroyed.

1954 Mille Migla, Giaur BT-004

My father Francesco and his brother Vincenzo starting for the 1954 Mille Miglia in Brescia at 23:37 in the evening

1950 Giaur BT004

My father Francesco and his brother Vincenzo racing the Giaur at the 1954 Mille Miglia

The Giaur at the 1954 Mille Miglia

The Giaur finished 156th overall and 12th in class at the 1954 Mille Miglia

De Angelis Brothers at the 1954 Mille Miglia

De Angelis Brothers at the 1954 Mille Miglia

the Giaur at the 1954 Mille Miglia

Wearing #2337 to indicate the 23:37 start time, the Giaur BT-004 at the 1954 Mille Miglia

Comments

  2. Nel 1959 mi trovavo a Monza .Rimasi molto colpito dall’incidente di Tinazzo e Crivellari,le cui auto si agganciarono a 160 km/h alla curva Ascari.Ho ancora presente l’immagine della camera ardente presso l’ospedale di Monza con i 2 piloti affiancati nelle loro tute azzurre.La fine di un sogno.

    Reply

  3. Fantastic Giuseppe, I would hope to see it in Historic racing, in not only Italy, but in Europe as a whole, this car is to good to just be used on fine days and Sundays. I´m sure your Father would have agreed. Congratulations on a story well written.

    Reply

  4. Bravo Giuseppe, sicuramente ogni kilometro sara´per te un sogno fatto realta´onorando il nome della tua famiglia e darai momenti indimenticabili agli appassionati dell´auto vedendola passare e ricordare quella sinfonia di motore………tante belle cose………V. Orsi

    Reply

  5. I am curious if Elio de Angelis – though not mentioned in the article – is of the same de Angelis clan

    Reply

  7. Fantastic story, and I can imagine how would have felt once you discovered the car after 57 years!

    All the best

    Reply

  9. A heartwarming story, thank you for sharing this. It would also be wonderful if this little car could visit the US and be driven at Monterey or be shown at Pebble Beach or Concorso. What a pedigree!

    Reply

  11. Amazing story & well done for tracking down your Fathers race car.

    This is what old cars are all about = to get the right story
    to accompany the car.

    Jens Christian / Denmark

    Reply

  12. I have a wonderful photo of my wife sitting in Jarl DeBoers Giaur with a big smile on her face at the Monterey historic races…..probably in the late 70’s. She passed away last year so the photo has a very special meaning for me

    Reply

  14. Buongiono Luigi, mi incurisisce sapere che eri a Monza in quel tempo…..spettatore….pilota….che altro? Conoscevi Tinazzo e Crivellari?
    Sto cercando di ricostruire la storia della Giaur dopo che mio padre la dette in cambio a Tinazzo per un Alfa 1900 (ho anche delle foto dell’Alfa e la targa-ma non era intestata a TInazzo). Mi piacerebbe approfondire. Scrivimi su [email protected] oppure al tel 3472501934. Immagino che stai in Italia….Un saluto

    Giuseppe

    Reply

  16. Grazie sig Vittorio!!!
    Ha perfettamente ragione, è quello che mi succede ogni volta che la vedo e non solo quando ci cammino.
    Mi venga a trovare ad Ascoli Piceno se capita da queste parti oppure mi faccia sapere dove poterla contattare in caso di raduni e altro.
    grazie ancora per le belle parole

    Giuseppe De Angelis

    Reply

  18. Gracie Giuseppe – since de Praedicat “de” denotes aristocracy, I thought we were talking about the same family. I take this opportunity to remember Elio, a great credit to the F-1 circuit in his time. He died way too soon.

    Reply

  19. Hello Giuseppe, congratulations about your car and history, i loved them, I have one replica made in argentina of maserati 1947 A6GCS that is quite similar to your car, and I have a lot of fun driving it. here in São Paulo in Brasil were I live. I hope that you restore your car soon.Congratulations

    Reply

  21. ok Giuseppe, I saw in the picturers that is fully restored, I hope that you have a lot of fun driving it, and would like to see you in the next migle millie. siau bello.
    manoel

    Reply

  22. Buongiono Luigi, mi incurisisce sapere che eri a Monza in quel tempo…..spettatore….pilota….che altro? Conoscevi Tinazzo e Crivellari?
    Sto cercando di ricostruire la storia della Giaur dopo che mio padre la dette in cambio a Tinazzo per un Alfa 1900 (ho anche delle foto dell’Alfa e la targa-ma non era intestata a TInazzo). Mi piacerebbe approfondire. Scrivimi su [email protected] oppure al tel 3472501934. Immagino che stai in Italia….Un saluto

    Giuseppe

    Reply

  23. Wonderful and heartfelt story. Having owned a Giaur for nearly 40 years I can tell you there is something magical about those little cars. They inspire adventure, much like the makers who were so motivated to go racing. Congrats on the find and I hope you have many years of joyful adventures.

    Reply

  24. glad to hear about that phantastic story, which finally came to a happy end. In the sense of an true motorist it must be a wonderful feeling to bring such precious family piece back.
    never heard about that make. I would love to receive more technical details. Thank you and congratulations.
    hein barnerth, Vienna

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Story Tags

Amelia Concours Auctions Automobilia Bonhams Car Profiles Classifieds Collectors Driving Reports Editorial Events Gooding & Company Goodwood Mille Miglia Monterey Reunion Monterey Week Other Profiles Pebble Concours Race Profiles Rallies RM Auctions Videos Vintage Car Racing

RSS Latest at SCD Motors

Sports Car Digest Archives

Random Stories