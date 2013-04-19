Lost and Found After 60 Years – A Truly Italian History
By Giuseppe De Angelis
Since the birth of the car at the end of the nineteenth century, cars have been a great passion in the De Angelis family. My grandfather and his brothers were founders of the local Automobil Club of Italy in our hometown of Ascoli Piceno. My father Francesco (born in 1923), and his brothers Vito (born in 1920) and Vincenzo (born in 1925) retained this interest in motoring and continued their pursuits in automobiles and racing cars.
In 1952 Francesco and Vincenzo began racing cars all around Italy, and entered that year’s Mille Miglia with a little Fiat 500 named Topolino. They finished in 228th place and 4th in class. The brothers also competed in the 1954 Mille Miglia (and other races) in the same Topolino.
The 1954 Mille Miglia saw the debut of a true racing car – the Giaur-Taraschi chassis BT004 and engine Giannini G1–085. This car was built by Taraschi in Teramo (close to Ascoli Piceno) during 1949 and 1950 before being sold new to Italo Arlini-Di Brigida from Pineto with licence plate TE 6004. He then ran the 1950 Mille Miglia with this car and then sold it in Grottammare (Ascoli Piceno) to Mario Gustavo Laureati in 1951. In the Giaur, Laureati ran the 1951 running of the Mille Miglia with Elio Celani from S. Benedetto del Tronto, and again in 1953 with Amedeo Francescangeli from Ascoli Piceno to finish 161st overall and 11th in class. It was then that my father Francesco finally bought the car.
My father soon raced the Giaur at Circuito di Macerata with race-number 24, finishing 3rd, then in the 1954 Mille Miglia, where he finished 156th overall and 12th in class. He actively campaigned the car, racing at Circuito di Salerno, Circuito di Terni, Vermicino-Rocca di Papa Hillclimb and other events. Then the car sat for much of 1955, as he drove a Fiat 1100 TV at the Mille Miglia. As usual, he drove with his brother Vincenzo, but a broken transmission prevented them from finishing.
Then, at the end of 1955 he traded the Giaur for an Alfa Romeo 1900 with Alfredo Tinazzo, a fine driver who later raced the Giaur in the 1956 and 1957 running of the Mille Miglia. In 1959, Tinazzo sadly died in a race at Monza. My family had always believed that Tinazzo was actually driving the Giaur at Monza, and therefore thought that it had been destroyed.
Comments
etceterini says
Beautiful story, beautiful car congratulations Giuseppe!
Luigi says
Nel 1959 mi trovavo a Monza .Rimasi molto colpito dall’incidente di Tinazzo e Crivellari,le cui auto si agganciarono a 160 km/h alla curva Ascari.Ho ancora presente l’immagine della camera ardente presso l’ospedale di Monza con i 2 piloti affiancati nelle loro tute azzurre.La fine di un sogno.
GRAHAM . A . KYLE says
Fantastic Giuseppe, I would hope to see it in Historic racing, in not only Italy, but in Europe as a whole, this car is to good to just be used on fine days and Sundays. I´m sure your Father would have agreed. Congratulations on a story well written.
vittorio Orsi says
Bravo Giuseppe, sicuramente ogni kilometro sara´per te un sogno fatto realta´onorando il nome della tua famiglia e darai momenti indimenticabili agli appassionati dell´auto vedendola passare e ricordare quella sinfonia di motore………tante belle cose………V. Orsi
Dieter Schambach says
I am curious if Elio de Angelis – though not mentioned in the article – is of the same de Angelis clan
David says
Wow now that’s my kind of car story! Fantastic, thank you.
Dulan says
Fantastic story, and I can imagine how would have felt once you discovered the car after 57 years!
All the best
Obster says
Bravo! Bravo! Never give up the memories of these old cars and their meaning.
Peter Linsky says
A heartwarming story, thank you for sharing this. It would also be wonderful if this little car could visit the US and be driven at Monterey or be shown at Pebble Beach or Concorso. What a pedigree!
Andrew Dickens says
I would be interested to read about the restoration of this car
Anonymous says
Amazing story & well done for tracking down your Fathers race car.
This is what old cars are all about = to get the right story
to accompany the car.
Jens Christian / Denmark
Harry C. Hart says
I have a wonderful photo of my wife sitting in Jarl DeBoers Giaur with a big smile on her face at the Monterey historic races…..probably in the late 70’s. She passed away last year so the photo has a very special meaning for me
giuseppe says
Tahnk You Cliff!!!!!!!!
Giuseppe says
Buongiono Luigi, mi incurisisce sapere che eri a Monza in quel tempo…..spettatore….pilota….che altro? Conoscevi Tinazzo e Crivellari?
Sto cercando di ricostruire la storia della Giaur dopo che mio padre la dette in cambio a Tinazzo per un Alfa 1900 (ho anche delle foto dell’Alfa e la targa-ma non era intestata a TInazzo). Mi piacerebbe approfondire. Scrivimi su [email protected] oppure al tel 3472501934. Immagino che stai in Italia….Un saluto
Giuseppe
Giuseppe says
Hello Graham!!! I hope to tour the world with the car!!
Giuseppe says
Grazie sig Vittorio!!!
Ha perfettamente ragione, è quello che mi succede ogni volta che la vedo e non solo quando ci cammino.
Mi venga a trovare ad Ascoli Piceno se capita da queste parti oppure mi faccia sapere dove poterla contattare in caso di raduni e altro.
grazie ancora per le belle parole
Giuseppe De Angelis
vittorio Orsi says
Caro Giuseppe, io purtroppo non vengo spesso in Italia, faccio spola tra´Sud America e Stati Uniti dove ho lavorato per molti anni. Con mia moglie si verra´in Europa, Inghilterra dove lavora mio figlio maggiore ´´ senior aerodinimicist con la Mercedes Benz di Formula Uno, che se tutto va´bene e questo prechiamo il Signore, ci regalera´il nostro primo nipote prima di Natale.
Abbiamo gia´da molti anni cercato di programmare un viaggio al sud d´Italia dove ho amici in Lucania e Puglie, e se il tempo permette puo´darsi che la prossima primavera faremo una scappatella anche perche´ dovro´far visita a la poca famiglia rimasta in Toscana, provincia di Lucca, a proposito, noi eravamo vicini di casa di Clemente Biondetti, lui haveva la casa estiva nel nostro paesetto, marina di pietrasanta, fra´Forte dei Marmi e Viareggio. Il mio e-mail e´
[email protected] se mi manda le Sue coordinate, come detto anzi, mi farebbe piacere almeno sedermi per un minuto sulla Sua macchina.
Tante belle cose a Lei ed i suoi cari.
Vittorio Orsi
Giuseppe says
No i’m sorry. His family was from Rome while my family is from Ascoli Piceno
Giuseppe
Dieter Schambach says
Gracie Giuseppe – since de Praedicat “de” denotes aristocracy, I thought we were talking about the same family. I take this opportunity to remember Elio, a great credit to the F-1 circuit in his time. He died way too soon.
manoel fernandes faria filho says
Hello Giuseppe, congratulations about your car and history, i loved them, I have one replica made in argentina of maserati 1947 A6GCS that is quite similar to your car, and I have a lot of fun driving it. here in São Paulo in Brasil were I live. I hope that you restore your car soon.Congratulations
giuseppe says
the car is just fullyy restored and in running conditions
all the best manoel!!
Lucia says
We are De Angelis from Avellino and loved your article we also keep up with Italian race cars racing e
Anonymous says
ok Giuseppe, I saw in the picturers that is fully restored, I hope that you have a lot of fun driving it, and would like to see you in the next migle millie. siau bello.
manoel
giuseppe de angelis says
Buongiono Luigi, mi incurisisce sapere che eri a Monza in quel tempo…..spettatore….pilota….che altro? Conoscevi Tinazzo e Crivellari?
Sto cercando di ricostruire la storia della Giaur dopo che mio padre la dette in cambio a Tinazzo per un Alfa 1900 (ho anche delle foto dell’Alfa e la targa-ma non era intestata a TInazzo). Mi piacerebbe approfondire. Scrivimi su [email protected] oppure al tel 3472501934. Immagino che stai in Italia….Un saluto
Giuseppe
Raffi says
Wonderful and heartfelt story. Having owned a Giaur for nearly 40 years I can tell you there is something magical about those little cars. They inspire adventure, much like the makers who were so motivated to go racing. Congrats on the find and I hope you have many years of joyful adventures.
ing heinz barnerth says
glad to hear about that phantastic story, which finally came to a happy end. In the sense of an true motorist it must be a wonderful feeling to bring such precious family piece back.
never heard about that make. I would love to receive more technical details. Thank you and congratulations.
hein barnerth, Vienna