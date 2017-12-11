The 2017 Milano AutoClassica was held 24-26 November at the Rho Exhibition Centre in Milano, Italy. The classic car show will celebrate its 6th edition this year with a program full of events. Maserati’s stand included a selection of classic cars, a new Ghibli GranLusso, a lounge zone and a Maserati store for merchandise.

Maserati Classiche chose three cars for display on its stand at 2017 Milano AutoClassica:

A6GCS-53. The A6GCS-53, directly evolved from the famous A6G.CS “monofaro”, was also the basis for one of the most thrilling Coupes of the period. On the inspired suggestion of Guglielmo Dei, owner of the famous Scuderia Centro Sud, the Pinin Farina coachworks built a compact Berlinetta, with distinctive outsize wheels and large, external exhaust pipes, still admired for its aggressive look. The Pinin Farina Berlinetta, presented on the coachworks’ stand at the 1954 Turin Motor Show, represented the watershed between the worlds of racing and road-going cars. Only 4 cars of this model were built.

3500 GT. The 3500 GT, launched in 1957, was Maserati’s first “standard production” car and was presented at the Geneva International Motor Show in the version created by the Touring coachworks, which built an elegant, refined classical coupe. Updated over the years with disc brakes, 5-speed transmission and indirect injection system, the model remained in production until 1964 and more than 1,400 were built during its seven-year lifetime. In 1959 the convertible version, designed by Vignale, joined the coupe.

The Bora made its debut at the 1971 Geneva International Motor Show: a coupe with a mid-mounted rear engine, it was intended to take over from the Ghibli as the top-performing car in the Maserati range. Designed by Giulio Alfieri and styled by Giorgetto Giugiaro, it was initially equipped with a 4.7-litre V8 engine, which was joined two years later by the 4.9-litre engine producing 330 HP. In spite of its racing temperament, with excellent acceleration and high speed, the Bora delivered a very comfortable ride thanks to the elasticity of its engine and quiet interior.

[Source: Maserati]

