The 1954 Maserati A6GCS/53 Berlinetta by Pinin Farina, owned by the Monaco-based Destriero Collection, was named winner of the second Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award. A total of eight Best of Show winners from top 2016 Concours around the globe competed for the title of the most exceptional car in the world. This year’s winner was announced during the Monterey Car Week on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

Only four Berlinetta-bodied sports cars from Pinin Farina were ever produced, and this model is considered to be the best preserved, as it is the only one that retains its original chassis and body. Custom ordered by the Roman dealer of the marque, the sports car is based on the 2-liter racing car developed by the Maserati brothers. Originally debuted at the 1954 Paris Motor show, the automobile was first owned by Count Alberto Magi Diligenti of Italy, who entered the vehicle in a number of races, including the 1955 Mille Miglia. The Maserati was previously named Best in Show at last year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, parent company of The Peninsula Hotels, together with award co-founders Christian Philippsen, William E. “Chip” Connor II and Bruce Meyer, created the award in 2016. A 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS, chassis 90106, owned by Peter and Merle Mullin, was the winner of the inaugural award.

“The 1954 Maserati A6GCS/53 Berlinetta is a superb example of the beauty of Pinin Farina’s designs, which are synonymous with the coachwork that epitomizes classic Italian sports cars. The sensitive retention of its originality allows this stunning motorcar to emerge as the most elegant preservation among its 1954 counterparts,” said Sir Michael Kadoorie. “We are thrilled to award this exceptional vehicle with the second annual The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award.”

The winning automobile was selected after being reviewed by 24 motor car experts, designers and celebrities in the motoring world.

“I couldn’t be happier that the 1954 Maserati A6GCS/53 Berlinetta won The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award this year,” said Jay Leno. “We were all in agreement that the Maserati deserved the award not only for its astounding display of modern innovation, but also because it has been restored in a way that preserves the design as it was intended to be appreciated, with a precise level of care for its historic and timeless automotive implications.”

Finalists for the 2017 the Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award:

1952 Pegaso Z-102 Berlineta Cupula: Amelia Island Concours de Sport

1960 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Coupe Superfast II by Pinin Farina: The Gran Turismo Ferrari Cup, Cavallino Classic

1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Berlinetta by Touring: Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille

1938 Dubonnet Xenia Coupe by Saoutchik: Concours of Elegance UK

1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV Coupe by Bertone: Goodwood Cartier Style et Luxe Concours d’Elegance

1936 Lancia Astura Cabriolet Tipo Bocca by Pinin Farina: Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

1953 Ferrari 375 MM Spider by Pinin Farina: The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

[Source: Peninsula Hotels]

