Mecum Dallas 2017 – Auction Results

The Mecum Dallas 2017 auction was held September 6-9 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, resulting in $22.2 million in total sales and a 70 percent sell-through rate.

In total, 610 cars changed hands in Dallas over four days, with the top result claimed by a 2006 Ford GT (Lot S98.1) that brought $270,000. The headline Bruce Church and Kingston Collection offerings certainly lived up to their billing with strong results across the board. Four of the Church cars landed among the top 10 sales, and in all, the collection brought more than $2.4 million in hammer sales with 97 percent of the vehicles in the 33-car collection finding new owners. The Kingston Collection of 19 cars at no reserve also did well with the 1970 Plymouth Superbird (Lot F203) coming in as the fourth-highest seller at $215,000.

Mecum Dallas 2017 – Top 10 Auction Results (prices do not include buyer’s premiums)

2006 Ford GT (Lot S98.1) – $270,000 1934 Packard Eight 1101 Coupe Roadster (Lot S71) – $260,000 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren (Lot S133.1) – $245,000 1970 Plymouth Superbird (Lot F203) – $215,000 2009 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano (Lot S111) – $175,000 1969 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro (Lot S136.1) – $175,000 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe Street Rod (Lot S83) – $160,000 1958 Chevrolet Corvette Resto Mod (Lot S114) – $160,000 1934 Ford 3-Window Coupe Street Rod (Lot S82) – $150,000 1932 Packard Eight 902 Coupe (Lot S87) – $150,000

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum’s next 2017 collector car auction is this September 21-23 in Louisville with an anticipated 700-vehicle lineup featuring American muscle cars, Corvettes and more.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

