Mecum Harrisburg 2017 – Auction Results

The Mecum Harrisburg 2017 auction was held August 3-5 at the Farm Show Complex and ExpoCenter in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, resulting in $20 million in total sales and a 74 percent sell-through rate. A total of 636 vehicles hammered sold at the three-day event.

American muscle cars were prominent in the spotlight at the Mecum Harrisburg 2017 sale, with seven of the top 10 born out of the muscle car era. Two Winged Warriors commanded the highest bids, with a multiple award-winning 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird (Lot S92) hammering at $415,000 to claim the top sales slot at the auction, followed by a 1969 Dodge Daytona (Lot S91) hammering at $215,000. Others with strong showings among the top 10 sales included Shelbys, Chevrolets, Hemi-equipped Dodges and an early ’90s Ferrari Testarossa.

Mecum Harrisburg 2016 – Top Ten Auction Results (prices do not include buyer’s premiums)

1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird (Lot S92) – $415,000 1969 Dodge Daytona (Lot S91) – $215,000 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake (Lot S170) – $178,000 1971 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T (Lot S151.1) – $165,000 1968 Shelby GT500KR Fastback (Lot S82) – 162,500 1970 Plymouth Superbird (Lot S112) – $160,000 1969 Dodge Hemi Super Bee (Lot S136) – $140,000 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 (Lot S155) – $140,000 1991 Ferrari Testarossa (Lot S105) – $130,000 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot S112.1) – $127,500

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum’s next classic and collector car auction will be the annual Daytime Auction in Monterey, California, August 16-19, 2017. Mecum will then return to Dallas September 6-9 with an estimated 1,000 vehicles. For more details on an upcoming auction, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

