Mecum Houston 2018 – Auction Results

The Mecum Houston 2018 sale was held April 5-7 at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, resulting in $21.4 million in total sales and a 70 percent sell-through rate. Mecum’s seventh annual Houston auction featured a total of 621 vehicles sold over the three-day event.

The top result at Mecum’s 2018 Houston was the 138-mile 2006 Ford GT (Lot F225.1) that sold for $368,500. Modern muscle and luxury proved popular overall in Houston, as other top 10 sales included two 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demons, one with eight miles on its odometer (Lot S154) that brought $170,500 and the other selling for $143,000 (Lot S190.1), while a 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost (Lot S156.1) brought $198,000.

Additional top sellers of the new millennium included a 2012 Bentley Mulsanne (Lot S80.1), a 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG (Lot S74) and a low-mile 2001 BMW Z8 Convertible (Lot F203), all of which demanded six-figure sales.

Vintage and classic muscle cars staked their claim among the top sales as well with a 1971 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T (Lot S181) selling for $184,250, a 1970 Plymouth Superbird (Lot S112) bringing $181,500 and a 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback (Lot S108) demanding a $133,100 sale.

Mecum Houston 2018 – Top Ten Auction Results (sales reflect hammer prices):

2006 Ford GT (Lot F225.1) – $368,500 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost (Lot S156.1) – $198,000 2001 BMW Z8 Convertible (Lot F203) – $192,500 1971 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T (Lot S181) – $184,250 1970 Plymouth Superbird (Lot S112) – $181,500 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG (Lot S74) – $170,500 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon (Lot S154) – $170,500 2012 Bentley Mulsanne (Lot S80.1) – $154,000 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon (Lot S190.1) – $143,000 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback (Lot S108) – $133,100

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum’s next 2018 auction will be May 15-19 in Indianapolis featuring 2,000 classic and collector cars. The current lineup includes a plethora of Corvettes, among which are a 1967 L88, a complete set of N03-optioned “Big Tank” examples from every year of production and a complete set of Corvette Indianapolis 500 Pace Car editions; offerings from the Jim Street Estate Collection, including The Golden Sahara and Kookie’s Kar; as well as more than two dozen other private collections. For more details, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

