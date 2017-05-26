Mecum Indianapolis 2017 – Auction Results

The Mecum Indianapolis 2017 auction was held May 16-20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, resulting in more than $55.6 million in total sales and a 73 percent sell-through rate. Dana Mecum’s 30th annual Original Spring Classic sale saw 1,665 vehicles cross the auction block with 1,208 hammering sold. This year’s total was the highest-grossing Original Spring Classic auction in the event’s 30-year history.

Classic Corvettes flooded the top sales with the one-family-owned ‘Vault Find’ 1967 Chevrolet Corvette 427/435 HP Coupe (Lot S111) selling for $675,000. Mecum said there wasn’t a dry eye in the building as the car pulled onto the block as ‘Taps’ played and the crowd stood with hands over hearts out of respect for the car’s late original owner, a Vietnam Veteran and two-time Purple Heart honoree.

While muscle cars were prevalent, the top sellers at the Mecum Indianapolis 2017 auction were led by a $1.45-million 1996 Porsche 911 GT2 EVO (Lot F192) and a $750,000 1967 Toyota 2000GT (Lot S202). Other top sellers included a 1963 Corvette Z06/N03 (Lot T166) that brought $410,000, while a 1970 Chevelle LS6 Convertible brought $385,000 (Lot S113) and a 1970 Mustang Boss 429 (Lot S222) brought $335,000.

The full dozen private collections offered at the auction were well received with two from the Virginia Muscle Car Collection landing among the top 10 sales including a 1969 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro (Lot F124) that hammered for $330,000 and a 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda that brought $295,000 (Lot F130.1). The no-reserve Bob McDorman Collection offering also did well with the entire selection of cars and Road Art items bringing $2.9 million in hammer sales.

Mecum Indianapolis 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results (prices do not include buyer’s premiums)

1. 1996 Porsche 911 GT2 EVO (Lot F192) – $1,450,000

2. 1967 Toyota 2000GT (Lot S202) – $750,000

3. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette 427/435 HP Coupe (Lot S111) – $675,000

4. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06/N03 (Lot T166) – $410,000

5. 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle LS6 Convertible (Lot S113) – $385,000

6. 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot S222) – $335,000

7. 1969 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro (Lot F124) – $330,000

8. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette 427/435 HP Convertible (Lot F113) – $310,000

9. 2006 Ford GT (Lot F155) – $300,000

10. 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda (Lot F130.1) – $295,000

[Source: Mecum Auctions]