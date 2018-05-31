Mecum Indianapolis 2018 – Auction Results

The Mecum Indianapolis 2018 auction was held May 15-20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, resulting in $69.4 million in total sales and a 76 percent sell-through rate. More than 1,400 vehicles were sold over the six-day event, which was the highest-grossing Spring Classic auction in its 31-year history.

Several main attractions at the Mecum Indianapolis 2018 auction landed among the top sellers, including an last-minute auction arrival, a 2017 Ford GT (Lot S87) that crossed the block and sold for $1.815 million. Just a few lots later, Keith Busse’s Corvette Pace Car Collection (Lot S91) sold in its entirety as a single lot, with all 16 vehicles selling as a set for $1.76 million. A 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO (Lot S103.1) nabbed the third spot among top sales with a price of $561,000.

Two cars from the Jim Street Estate Collection that were under close watch by the Hot Rod and custom-car community shined in the spotlight once again. The famed T-Bucket that started the craze, Kookie’s Kar (Lot S114), which brought $484,000, and Street’s legendary ‘50s custom, The Golden Sahara II (Lot S113), which sold for $385,000, were among the most anticipated cars in the auction lineup after spending more than half a century in hiding.

The Richard Cohen Big-Tank Corvette Collection achieved a 100-percent sell-through rate with all five cars selling for a combined $1.82 million. Two of the N03-optioned ‘Vettes also achieved places among the top vehicle sales with Cohen’s 1967 Chevrolet Corvette N03 (Lot S154) bringing $418,000 and his ’66 (Lot S156.1) selling for $412,500.

“Sales totals have increased by more than 20-percent for each of the past two years of our Spring Classic auction, and just halfway through 2018, Mecum’s growth across the board has already proven to be exponential with similar increases occurring at several of our other annual auctions as well,” Consignment Director Frank Mecum said. “It’s truly an exciting time to be a part of the collector-car community.”

Mecum Indianapolis 2018 – Top Ten Auction Results (prices do not include buyer’s premiums)

2017 Ford GT (Lot S87) – $1,815,000 Keith Busse Corvette Pace Car Collection (Lot S91) – $1,760,000 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO (Lot S103.1) – $561,000 Kookie’s Kar (Lot S114) – $484,000 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot F119) – $423,500 1967 Chevrolet Corvette N03 (Lot S154) – $418,000 1966 Chevrolet Corvette N03 (Lot S156.1) – $412,500 2006 Ford GT (Lot S122.1) – $396,000 Golden Sahara II (Lot S113) – $385,000 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe (Lot S118) – $385,000

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum’s next 2018 collector car auction will be June 8-9 in Denver at the Colorado Convention Center featuring 600 vehicles on offer. Portland will follow on June 22-23 at the Portland Expo Center with another 600 classic and collector cars.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

