Mecum Kissimmee 2018 – Auction Results

The Mecum Kissimmee 2018 auction was held January 5-14 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, resulting in $96.6 million in total sales and a 73 percent sell-through rate. Of the 3,023 vehicles to cross the block over the 10-day auction, a total of 2,208 vehicles were sold at the reserve-based sale.

The top results at the Mecum’s 2018 Kissimmee sale included a 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari (Lot S110) that commanded $3.41 million, followed by the 150-mile 2016 Ferrari F12tdf (Lot S113) from the Michael Fux Collection that demanded $1.32 million. With this year’s auction featuring two dozen private collections, Fux’s collection of more than 30 vehicles served as a headlining offering. In total, Fux’s collection brought more than $6.54 million in sales. Following his F12tdf, the next singular vehicle offering from Fux to make the auction’s top 10 list was another exotic donning the prancing horse emblem: a 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta (Lot S111) that sold for $726,000.

Multi-vehicle offerings were an additional highlight at the Mecum Kissimmee 2018 auction, and two such sales landed among the top five, including Fux’s Mercedes-Benz AMG Black Series Quartet (Lot S118) that sold for more than $1 million. The other top-selling multi-vehicle offering was that of two 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s (Lot T150) that brought $1.21 million.

“Kissimmee 2018 proved to be another year of exceptional growth in overall sales totals, individual sales prices and exceeding the milestone achievement of consigning more than 3,000 cars,” commented Consignment Director Frank Mecum. “We’re proud to continue to hold the world’s largest collector-car auction in Florida, and we are excited to raise the bar once again in 2019.”

Mecum Kissimmee 2018 – Top Ten Auction Results

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari (Lot S110) – $3,410,000 2016 Ferrari F12tdf (Lot S113) -t $1,320,000 1969 Camaro ZL1 Offering (Lot T150) – $1,210,000 Mercedes-Benz AMG Black Series Quartet (Lot S118) – $1,001,000 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta (Lot S111) – $726,000 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe (Lot S144) – $583,000 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (Lot S116.1) – $495,000 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06/N03 (Lot S140.1) – $456,500 2011 Porsche GT3 RS (Lot S54) – $434,500 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 (Lot S207) – $346,500

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

