Mecum Monterey 2017 – Auction Results

The Mecum Monterey 2017 auction was held August 16-19 at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel in Monterey, California, resulting in $34 million in total sales and a 51 percent sell-through rate.

Topping all sales at the Mecum Monterey 2017 auction were three modern supercars, all of which broke into seven-figure sale prices. The 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari (Lot S102) with 565 original miles hammered for $3.45 million, followed by the one-of-150 2015 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse (Lot S116) that brought $2.35 million and a 2017 Ferrari F12tdf (Lot S79) that demanded $1.25 million. Other notable results included the 2004 Porsche Carrera GT at $985,000, the 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort that sold for $950,000 and a 2011 Porsche 911 Speedster that made $340,000.

Motorcycles also garnered serious attention with the oldest-known original-paint Indian (Lot S14) hailing from the Giorgio Motorcycle Collection hammering at the top of the two-wheeled pecking order for $190,000. Eight of the other nine offerings from the Giorgio Collection also sold for a total of $671,500. A 1923 Indian Chief (Lot S58) previously owned by Steve McQueen was another highlight among the motorcycle offerings, and it gaveled for $110,000. In all, 39 motorcycles sold for a total of $1.54 million.

Mecum Monterey 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results (prices do not include buyer’s premiums)

2014 Ferrari LaFerrari (Lot S102) – $3,450,000 2015 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse (Lot S116) – $2,350,000 2017 Ferrari F12tdf (Lot S79) – $1,250,000 2004 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot S83) – $985,000 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort (Lot S113) – $950,000 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta (Lot S126) – $620,000 1963 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III Drophead Coupe (Lot S110) – $610,000 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition (Lot S77) – $420,000 1965 Shelby GT350 Fastback (Lot S36) – $385,000 2011 Porsche 911 Speedster (Lot S86) – $340,000

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum Auctions’ next 2017 collector car auction is September 6-9 in Dallas with an anticipated 1,000-vehicle lineup featuring at least 10 private collections including five offered at no reserve.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

