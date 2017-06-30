Mecum Portland 2017 – Auction Results

The Mecum Portland 2017 auction was held June 16-17 at the Portland Expo Center in Oregon, resulting in $7.9 million in total sales. Mecum’s second annual Portland auction offered 461 classic and collector cars over two days.

The top result at the Mecum Portland 2017 auction went to the 1968 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro (Lot S125) that brought $395,000. The well-documented, four-speed Yenko certainly stole the show in its blue-on-black color combination and award-winning condition. It was followed by a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle LS6 (Lot S130) that demanded a high bid of $125,000 and a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S115) that made $110,000. While Plymouths and Chevrolets dominated the top 10, a Hemi-equipped Desoto Fireflite Convertible (Lot S134) also made the list coming in at $68,000.

Mecum Portland 2017 – Top 10 Auction Results (prices do not include buyer’s premiums)

1. 1968 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro (Lot S125) – $395,000

2. 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle LS6 (Lot S130) – $125,000

3. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S115) – $110,000

4. 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Fastback (Lot S101) – $90,000

5. 1970 Plymouth AAR Cuda (Lot S97) – $81,000

6. 1970 Plymouth Cuda (Lot S150.1) – $78,000

7. 1970 Plymouth Road Runner (Lot S119) – $72,500

8. 2003 Chevrolet Corvette CRC Conversion (Lot S123) – $71,000

9. 1966 Shelby Cobra Replica (Lot S151) – $70,000

10. 1955 Desoto Fireflite Convertible (Lot S134) – $68,000

For complete results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum’s next collector-car auction is this July 20-22 in Denver with a 1,000-vehicle lineup, followed by another 1,000-car offering in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, August 3-5. For more details on upcoming auctions, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

