Mecum Portland 2018 – Auction Results

The Mecum Portland 2018 auction was held June 22-23 at the Portland Expo Center in Oregon, resulting in $8.6 million in sales. A total of 296 vehicles sold at Mecum’s third annual Portland event.

The top result at the Mecum Portland 2018 auction went to the red 2005 Ford GT (Lot S90) with 2,741 miles that brought $214,500, followed by a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Pro Touring (Lot S102) that sold for $176,000. Other top sellers included a 2013 Bentley Continental GTC (Lot S78.1) that brought $159,500 and a 5-speed diesel-engine 1984 Land Rover Defender 110 (Lot S133) that sold for $121,000.

Mecum Portland 2018 – Top 10 Auction Results (prices do not include buyer’s premiums)

2005 Ford GT (Lot S90) – $214,500 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Pro Touring (Lot S102) – $176,000 2013 Bentley Continental GTC (Lot S78.1) – $159,500 1984 Land Rover Defender 110 (Lot S133) – $121,000 1950 Chevrolet COE Flatbed (Lot S104) – $104,500 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S115) – $93,500 1972 De Tomaso Pantera (Lot S129) – $88,000 1965 Cobra Replica (Lot S24) – $83,600 1970 Plymouth Cuda (Lot S80) – $82,500 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Resto Mod (Lot S55.1) – $82,500

Mecum’s next 2018 car auction will be held August 2-4 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and will feature a 1,000-vehicle lineup, followed by the August 23-25 sale in Monterey, California that will feature 600 cars.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]