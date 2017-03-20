An unforgettable day on the race track with your Mercedes-Benz vehicle is the goal for the second annual Mercedes-Benz Classic Trackdays.

Organised by the former racing driver Jörg van Ommen, Co-Champion in the DTM series with Mercedes-Benz in 1994 and 1995, there are three Trackdays planned for 2017: 30 March in Hockenheim (with Kurt Thiim), 3 August in Zolder, Belgium (with Roland Asch), plus 19 September in Oschersleben (with Ellen Lohr). The number of vehicles able to participate will be limited to 45 for each event.

Mercedes-Benz Classic also plans on bringing the touring race car 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II (W 201) to the Trackdays. The car is constructed as an authentic copy of the Group A racing cars of the early 1990s. The 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II is one of the most famous and successful racing touring cars in DTM history.

The Mercedes-Benz Classic Trackdays will offer several program that include all-day driving, bookable time slots or driving with your own classic vehicles. Regardless of the year, performance or road approval, all Mercedes-Benz can participate in the Trackdays. Quality catering will also be provided and Jörg van Ommen Autosport is taking care of booking and organisation. The programs also promise an interesting day with family or friends: the driver can bring up to four guests.

For further information, visit Jörg van Ommen Autosport.

[Source: Mercedes-Benz Classic]