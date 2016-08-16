The Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion 2016 was held August 13-14 at the 11-turn, 2.238-mile Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, California. Formerly known as Monterey Pre-Historics, the event is held the weekend before the larger Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. The 2016 running of the Monterey Pre-Reunion was again open to the public, allowing spectators to enjoy a more relaxed paddock environment and a glimpse of the following weekend.

The Pre-Reunion is designed to give Monterey Motorsports Reunion entrants — many of whom have never raced on the technical Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca — track time before the green flag officially drops the following weekend. Typically about 50-75% of the cars that race in the Reunion also attend the Pre-Reunion and this year was no different, with approximately 300 historic racing cars on track compared to 550 scheduled for the 2016 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

BMW is this year’s featured marque and will officially celebrate its 100th anniversary at the motorsports gathering. Therefore it was no surprise to see a great selection of the BMWs on track during Monterey Classic Car Week. In addition to the finest from Bayerische Motoren Werke, other notable and interesting entrants at the 2016 Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion included Chris Cox’s Ferrari 250 GTO and Ferrari 412MI; Alex Curtis’ Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe; Dyke Ridgley’s Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta; Mark Colbert’s Ferrari 250 GT/L Comp; Robert Bodin’s Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta; Ned Spieker’s Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta; David Swig’s Scarab Mk I; Erickson Shirley’s Lister Costin; Dean Melling’s Jaguar D-Type and great collection of Can-Am machines.

Similar to 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2016 Monterey Pre-Reunion, with Senior Photographer Dennis Gray highlighting the entrants enjoying their track time at Laguna Seca.

Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion 2016 – Featured Photo Gallery

