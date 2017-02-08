Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca has added a new vintage car race to its 2017 schedule. The Spring Classic will feature nine different race groups that will qualify on Friday, May 19, and race on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21.

“Adding the Spring Classic to an exciting slate of events this season is a great way to celebrate 60 years of Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca,” said Gill Campbell, CEO and general manager of Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. “The response to vintage racing has sparked a demand by automobile enthusiasts all over the country. We are happy to be able to provide a showcase for race cars from those eras at the Spring Classic in addition to the earlier eras of automobile racing that are at the forefront of our Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.”

The primary focus of the inaugural Spring Classic will be race cars from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. The nine groups of historic race cars in competition will include the following:

1967-1972 Formula B

1973-1984 SCCA Production GT Cars

1966-1972 Trans-Am

1966-1974 Can-Am

1973-1979 Formula Atlantic

1966-1972 Trans-Am 2.5 Liter

1983-2007 World Sports Car – Le Mans Prototype

1979-1994 Historic Stock Cars

1967-1984 Formula 1

Two-wheel enthusiasts can also enjoy historic motorcycles making exhibition laps each day. Owners and drivers interested in participating, may complete an entry request at SpringClassic.org.

For more information, visit MazdaRaceway.com or call 831-242-8200.

[Source: Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca; photo: Dennis Gray]