Pebble Beach Concours 2017 – Best of Show Winner

A 1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer owned by Bruce R. McCaw of Bellevue, Washington won Best of Show at the 67th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, held Sunday, August 20, 2017 on the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

Just a week ago, McCaw’s boattailed Mercedes-Benz emerged from the restoration shop of Steve Babinsky in Lebanon, New Jersey. Having quickly crossed the country, the stunning silver and blue Mercedes-Benz captured the top prize at this year’s Concours.

“We’ve had the car for several years,” said McCaw, of Bellevue, Washington. “The question was whether or not to restore it. I always hate to restore something that doesn’t need it. But we finally found enough pictures that we knew the car needed to be restored.”

The Best of Show winner was delivered to Mercedes-Benz of London as a Model S before being uprated to full SS specifications, with a 7-liter supercharged engine, and fitted with lightweight tourer coachwork by Barker of London. It was then delivered to a Captain Miller on behalf of Earl Howe, the British racing driver and co-founder of the British Racing Drivers’ Club. Howe was a regular Le Mans entrant between 1929 and 1935, and he won the 24-hour race in 1931, driving an Alfa Romeo 8C 2300. He was well-known for having one of Europe’s finest collections of racing cars, and this SS perfectly suited his sporting lifestyle.

The 1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer retains its original Marchal lighting equipment and chrome-plated wheels; these are complemented by low-cut doors and unusual torpedo-style running boards. The rich blue color was inspired by a dress made of peacock feathers in the 1850s.

There were many contenders for Best of Show at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. In the final circle, Bruce was up against his brother John McCaw who, with wife Gwen McCaw, competed for Best of Show with their 1957 Ferrari 315 S Scaglietti Spider. Also there was a 1932 Packard 906 Twin Six Dietrich Convertible Victoria owned by William E. (Chip) Connor of Reno, Nevada.

The 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, held on the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links, drew 204 cars from 15 countries and 31 states—and the total included 54 first-time entrants. This year’s event also raised more than $1.6 million to help people in need. Through the Pebble Beach Company Foundation, the primary charitable partner of the Concours, these charitable funds will benefit over 80 local charities.

The 68th Pebble Beach Concours will be held on Sunday, August 26. For more information, visit PebbleBeachConcours.net.

1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer, Pebble Beach Concours 2017 – Best of Show Winner Photo Gallery (photos: Richard Michael Owen, Ron Kimball)

1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer Bruce R. McCaw, Bellevue, WA (Copyright Kimball Studios / Courtesy of Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance)
Start of a big day for the 1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer, Best of Show Winner (photo: Richard Michael Owen)
1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer, Best of Show Winner at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance (photo: Richard Michael Owen)

[Source: Pebble Beach Concours; photos: Richard Michael Owen, Ron Kimball]

