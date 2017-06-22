A 1970 Porsche 917K will headline the Gooding and Company Pebble Beach 2017 Auction, scheduled for August 18-19 during the Monterey Classic Car Week.

“The Porsche 917 is among the most significant competition cars ever created and they remain highly coveted by knowledgeable enthusiasts worldwide,” said David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company. “This example, with its fascinating history, iconic livery and exacting restoration, is among the most exciting racing cars that has ever come to public auction.”

The 1970 Porsche 917K presented here, chassis 917-024, was first used by Porsche during the 1970 Le Mans Tests, where it was piloted by Brian Redman and Mike Hailwood. Redman set the fastest times of the event, proving that the updated model was capable of winning the coveted 24-hour race, which it would accomplish two months later. Following testing sessions at Le Mans, Nürburgring and Ehra Lessien, 917-024 was sold to Porsche factory driver, Jo Siffert, who leased the car to Steve McQueen’s Solar Productions for use in the making of the seminal film Le Mans (1971). According to research by 917 historian and author the late Walter Näher, 917-024 was utilized as a camera car during production, and also starred extensively during the film. Following its Hollywood stint, 917-024 remained in Siffert’s private collection until his passing. Chassis 024 led his funeral procession, which was reflective of the 917’s importance in his life, before being sold to a private collector in Paris in the mid-1970s.

Chassis 917-024 remained hidden and largely unknown for roughly 25 years, before re-emerging in 2001 from a warehouse outside Paris. Covered in dust and still in its Gulf JWA livery from Siffert’s ownership, 024 was untouched after more than two decades in hiding. Even the original space-saver spare, Firestone fuel cell, and Firestone Super Sports GP tires were still in place, as well as a handwritten tag hanging from the key with instructions to run lean given the Le Mans set up, believed to be notated by Porsche driver Herbert Linge.

The 917 has recently benefited from a restoration, led by specialist Graber Sportgarage in Switzerland and finished in 2017. Presented today from a private European collection, chassis 917-024 is estimated to sell for $13,000,000 – $16,000,000 at Gooding’s annual Pebble Beach sale.

Gooding and Company Pebble Beach 2017 Auction

Dates: Friday, August 18 at 6:00pm and Saturday, August 19 at 11:00am

Location: Equestrian Center, Corner of Stevenson Drive and Portola Road, Pebble Beach, CA

Public preview: Wednesday, August 16 – Saturday, August 19

Auction catalogues: $100, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auctions

General admission: $40, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions

For additional information, visit GoodingCo.com.

[Source: Gooding & Company; photo: Mathieu Heurtault]