The Porsche Werks Reunion Monterey 2017 was held Friday, August 14th at the Corral de Tierra Country Club in Salinas, California. Hosted by the Porsche Club of America, the fourth edition of this single-marque Monterey Car Week event featured a captivating group of Porsches from every generation and genre.

The 2017 Werks Reunion saw a total of 627 Porsches on display and another 150 in judged classes, as well as hundreds more in the spectator parking lot. Event participants came from 24 states and Canada. In the previous three years, the Porsche Werks Reunion was held at a different location but PCA organizers said the event will call Corral de Tierra home for the foreseeable future.

Nearly every type of road-legal Porsche was present, with such rare treats as a Carrera GT supercar, a 1953 356 America coupe, a 1951 Sauter-Porsche roadster, and a handful of Porsche Museum cars, which included a 1989 911 Carrera Clubsport and the millionth 911.

Some influential personalities in the Porsche world were also on the show field, including legendary racers Hurley Haywood and Vic Elford; factory driver and Luftgekühlt co-founder Patrick Long; photographer, commercial director, and racer Jeff Zwart; Porsche Motorsports North America President and CEO Daniel Armbruster; among others.

Porsche Werks Reunion Monterey has grown every year since the inaugural show in 2014 and now includes an East Coast event in Amelia Island, Florida in the spring. Presented by Pirelli, Werks Reunion Amelia Island offers a similar experience, with hundreds of Porsches and thousands of people in attendance. PCA decided to offer an East Coast event in 2017 due to demand from people who expressed interest in attending but couldn’t make the trip to California.

The West Coast event will be back next August even bigger and better than ever. If you’re pining to see one of the biggest gatherings of Porsches on the planet even sooner, consider heading to Amelia Island, FL for Werks Reunion on March 9, 2018. More details will be available soon at WerksReunion.com.

Similar to 2014 and 2015, Sports Car Digest also documented the Porsche Werks Reunion Monterey 2017, with Damon Lowney producing the following images from this year’s Monterey Car Week event.

Porsche Werks Reunion Monterey 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Damon Lowney / Porsche Club of America)

[Source: Porsche Club of America; photos: Damon Lowney]

