A 1928 Mercedes-Benz Type S 26/120/180 Supercharged Sports Tourer and 1931 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Supercharged Gran Sport Spider will be among the featured offerings at the 2017 Bonhams Scottsdale auction, scheduled for Thursday, January 19th at the Westin Kierland Resort during Arizona Auction Week.

Known as the Car of Kings, the 1928 Mercedes-Benz Type S 26/120/180 Supercharged Sports Tourer with coachwork by Erdmann and Rossi was born when Ferdinand Porsche was head of design of the Tri Star marque. With an original body and matching engine, this convertible — chassis number 35323 — has been featured in numerous books about Mercedes-Benz and is a multiple Pebble Beach Concours prize winner, including First in Class. Soon to celebrate its 90th anniversary, the offered Type S model is estimated to sell for $5,000,000 – $6,000,000.

With coachwork by Zagato, the 1931 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Supercharged Gran Sport Spider, chassis number 10814358, is well-known in Alfa circles. Additionally, this car has the distinction of having been raced in Switzerland in the 1940s and ’50s. The Alfa Romeo is estimated to sell for $2,800,000 – $3,400,000.

“We are honored to have been selected to represent these important cars at auction,” said Rupert Banner, Bonhams’ VP of US Motoring. “Both the Mercedes-Benz and Alfa Romeo models are tremendously desirable and rarely come up for public sale, so this represents a very uncommon opportunity for collectors.”

Now in its sixth year, Bonhams’ collector car auction in Scottsdale will again be hosted by the Westin Kierland Resort. For more information about the January 19th sale, visit Bonhams.com/Scottsdale.

[Source: Bonhams]