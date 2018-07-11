Formula 1, Can-Am and Trans-Am will be fan favorites among the 15 historic race car classes featured at the 2018 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, scheduled for August 23-26 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California during Monterey Car Week.

The annual Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is a celebration of motorsport history that brings approximately 550 race cars together in one open paddock. Each accepted car, from more than 1,000 entry applications received, is scrutinized and accepted based on the car’s authenticity, race provenance and period correctness.

Nissan will be celebrated as featured marque for the first time in the event’s history that dates back to 1974. Large fields of Datsuns and Nissans are entered that will hark back to the time of their beginning dominance in road racing.

2018 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion – Race Classes

1A Pre-1940 Sports Racing, Touring and Race cars and 1927-1951 Racing Cars

2A 1947-1955 Sports Racing and GT cars

3A 1955-1961 Sports Racing over 2000cc

4A 1967-1984 Formula One

5A 1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, GTU, AAGT

6A 1966-1972 Trans-Am

7A FIA Manufacturers Championship

8A 1968-1976 Formula 5000

1B 1955-1962 GT

2B 1955-1961 Sports Racing under 2000cc

3B 1961-1966 GT under 2500cc

4B 1958-1963 Formula Junior

5B 1966-1974 Can-Am

6B 1963-1966 GT over 2500cc

7B 1981-1991 IMSA GTO/GTP, Trans-Am

Run groups are divided into A and B sessions with A groups running Thursday, Friday and Saturday. B groups race Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The exception is Can-Am and Formula 5000 that will run one race each Saturday and Sunday.

Preceding the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is the Monterey Pre-Reunion where more than 300 historic cars will be racing twice each day in 10 groups. This more relaxed event features many of the same cars that will be seen later in the week, as drivers look for additional seat time for that competitive edge.

Tickets to the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion are available at WeatherTechRaceway.com/. New this year, all children 15 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. For additional information, call the Ticket Office at 831-242-8200.

[Source: WeatherTech Raceway]

