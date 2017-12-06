The Rally of the Tests 2017 was staged 9-12 November in the Welsh/English border areas of England, starting in the manicured surroundings of Carden Park and ending at the Majestic Hotel in Harrogate. Organized by the Historic Enduro Rallying Organisation (HERO), a total of 93 competitors from all over the globe took the start line at the 16th running of the Tests. Spanning three and a half days, the crews traveled no less than 780 miles over 29 tests, 21 regularity sections and two Time Control Sections set in the dark.

The last day of the RAC Rally of the Tests 2017 dawned with another crisp and clear morning to greet crews as they departed for the final action of the event. Overnight, the lowest penalties lead had gone to the charging Mini Cooper S of Steve Entwistle and Ali Procter, the pair edging in front of the Porsche 356B of Paul Crosby and Andy Pullan by just 14 seconds. Behind them were Neil Wilson and Matthew Vokes in a Porsche 924 who were a further 35 seconds behind. This may sound a sizeable margin but as with all recent Rally of The Tests events, it isn’t over until the final check sheets are tallied up.

The big news though was the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint of John Abel and Martyn Taylor had extended their lead in the eligible for overall awards class to over a minute and a half from nearest rivals, previous Rally of The Tests winners, Howard warren and Iain Tullie in their Porsche 356. The final day, although testing with some seriously tricky terrain to cover, would be a little shorter than the previous two days where crews had covered 560 miles over those days. Still, 170 miles would be enough to shake the field up once again as the organising team had some great venues for the crews to explore.

With crews setting off at 08:00 once again there was little traffic on this bright and crisp morning as the 2017 RAC Rally of the Tests headed south past Darlington and to a brace of tests near Downholme Moor. Crosby/Pullan heaped the pressure on Entwistle/Procter here, so much so that they were caught by a line fault, costing them an extra 10 seconds in penalties. The morning was to prove pivotal though as Entwistle/Procter lost over a minute on the first two timing points of a regularity in Catterick and handed the lowest points lead back to the Porsche pair. It wouldn’t all be Crosby and Pullan’s way though as a mistake on the third regularity cost them 29 seconds meaning the final sections of the day would now be crucial, particularly the regularity in Bramham Park.

Setting off from Bowcliffe Hall the regularity was held in its entirety on private land. Diving into Dawsonfield Plantation the first timing point came up on a roundabout of sorts near Black Fen. This didn’t cause crews too many issues but the next two timing points would seal the event. It had taken almost 750 miles to cement the result, such was the quality and competitive nature of the entry on the event.

A rising star could be seen in car 69, the immaculate Ford Escort Mexico of Holland’s Harm Lamberigts and Arjan Van der Palen. Arjan struggled initially in the event but grew into it with every leg. A solid performance from the pair saw them top of the continental crews at the end of the event. A great result as some of Europe’s top crews were competing on the event.

The second timing point on Bramham Park was situated close to The Temple and it caught out Howard Warren/Iain Tullie to the tune of 28 seconds. It looked like game over but an error from Abel/Taylor on the third timing point on Obelisk Avenue would briefly swing the event back into the hands of Warren/Tullie. It was the briefest of swings though as the normally unflappable Warren/Tullie were forced into a second error on the same timing point and killed any chances of taking the overall win there and then. Two tests at Harewood Hill Climb couldn’t change the day and all that was left was a tense drive back through Wharfedale to the finish at the Majestic Hotel in Harrogate.

A jubilant John Abel sprayed the celebratory fizz over Howard Warren and third placed Paul Wignalland Mark Appleton who had won the event in 2013 when it last finished in Harrogate. Martyn Taylor was beaming from ear to ear after it had seemed that the event could have been lost on the very final regularity section of the event. This was a classic RAC Rally of the Tests, one that challenged crews and forced errors from those who lost concentration. The consensus being that the balance of the event was just right and heralded a return to the more competitive events of year’s past.

The 2018 RAC Rally of The Tests will run from Harrogate to Bristol. For more information, visit HERO.

Similar to 2015, Sports Car Digest also documented the Rally of the Tests 2017, with photographers Francesco Rastrelli and Roberta Roccati offering a great selection of images that highlight the beautiful environment during this year’s event.

Rally of the Tests 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Blue Passion / HERO)

[Source: HERO; photos: Blue Passion / HERO]

