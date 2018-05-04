The 2018 Ennstal Classic Rallye will be held 18-21 July on the roads of Austria. A record total of 238 teams will participate in the 26th annual rally in the Alps open to interesting and sporting cars built before 1973.

The starting field of 51 different marques will start on Thursday, July 19th in Gröbming and drive a new route. For the first time, the Salzburgring will be part of the Ennstal Classic Rallye. Austria’s most representative classic car rallye is driven by participants from 17 nations, amongst these pilots from China, Australia, Mexico, Ireland and Russia.

In addition, Porsche will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Porsche 356 at this year’s Rallye. With 43 cars the brand from Stuttgart that has its roots in the Austrian village Gmünd has the highest market share in the starting field. Jaguar follows with 30 cars, Alfa Romeo with 22 and Mercedes-Benz with 19. No less than ten Ferrari will drive the rallye as well as esoteric car brands like Alvis, Auburn, Devin, Iso Rivolta, Riley, Lagonda, Siata, DKW, Ballot, AC Cobra and Talbot that will delight the spectators along the route and in the leg villages.

For additional information, visit ennstal-classic.at/en.

[Source: Ennstal Classic; photo: Peter Meierhofer]

