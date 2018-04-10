RM Auctions Fort Lauderdale 2018 – Auction Results

The RM Auctions Fort Lauderdale 2018 auction was held April 6-7 at the Broward County Convention Center in Florida, resulting in $19,102,430 in total sales and a 76 percent sell-through rate. The 16th annual Fort Lauderdale event saw a significant increase in interest from international bidders, with representation from 30 countries versus 11 countries in 2017.

Fort Lauderdale represented the first sale held under the RM Auctions banner following the integration of former subsidiary Auctions America in fall of 2017. The RM Auctions event in South Florida featured 335 vehicles, compared to last year’s 408 offerings.

Leading the top-sellers list was a 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster that sold for a final $1,540,000 following a lengthy competition (est. $1.2m – $1.5m). A late-production, European-specification Roadster featuring an alloy engine block and disc brakes, the never fully restored and maintained 300 SL was offered from four decades of single-enthusiast ownership with 36,600 original miles.

The Roadster result was closely followed by the 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, which also incited a bidding battle between parties in the room and on the phone, eventually bringing a final $1,193,500 (est. $1.0m – $1.3m). An original example, the Gullwing was offered directly from its owner since 1968 and following four decades of exhibition in various Indiana museums. Significantly, 100 percent of hammer proceeds from the Gullwing’s sale will be donated by the consignor to the renovation efforts of his local YMCA in Jackson, Michigan. The 300 SLs represent the first pair of million-dollar-plus lots sold at the Fort Lauderdale event.

“We’re thrilled with the results of our Fort Lauderdale sale this past week,” said Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions, RM Sotheby’s Group, following the event. “The increased quality of the automobiles on offer was noticed by clients and market analysts alike, which led to a higher sale total year-over-year, with 75 fewer cars. We saw strong prices across all categories, with the deserving Mercedes-Benz 300 SLs bringing numerous bidders and top dollar in today’s market. We’re also excited to see that the RM brand has drawn an incredible increase in global interest to the event, with nearly five times the number of international bidders over 2017.”

The RM Auctions Fort Lauderdale 2018 auction saw results across all segments of the collector car market, with additional highlights including Pre- and post-War classics such as the multi award-winning 1932 Packard Twin Six Individual Custom Sport Phaeton in the style of Dietrich at $374,000, a 1949 Bentley B Special Speed 8, an homage to the W.O. Bentleys, at $365,750, and an AACA and CCCA prize-winning 1946 Lincoln Continental Cabriolet at $107,250.

Late model and modern collectibles were also in demand, with a 10.8-mile, single owner 2006 Ford GT sold for a final $352,000 (est. $300k – $350k, offered without reserve), a rare 1986 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC 6.0 AMG ‘Wide-Body’ sold at $110,000 (est. $100k – $150k), and a U.S.-specification 1990 Lamborghini LM002 LM/American sold at $368,500 (est. $335k – $375k).

Auctions America Fort Lauderdale 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results

1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (Chassis 198.042.10.003069) – $1,540,000 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing (Chassis 198.040.7500071) – $1,193,500 1932 Packard Twin Six Individual Custom Sport Phaeton (Vehicle 9067) – $374,000 1990 Lamborghini LM002 LM/American (Chassis ZA9LU45AXLLA12243) – $368,500 1949 Bentley B Special Speed 8 (Chassis B337DZ) – $365,750 2006 Ford GT (Chassis 1FAFP90S36Y401960) – $352,000 2006 Ford GT (Chassis 1FAFP90S26Y400881) – $330,000 2016 Porsche 911 R (Serial 430/991) – $300,000 1953 Cadillac Eldorado (Chassis 536237197) – $242,000 1953 Chevrolet Corvette (Chassis E53F001147) – $217,250

For complete auction results, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

Next up on the RM Auctions calendar is the first of the company’s two annual sales at the Auburn Auction Park – the Auburn Spring collector car weekend, 11-13 May in Indiana. Auburn Spring is set to present approximately 450 quality collector cars, along with an onsite swap meet, car corral, and the Triple Crown Meet, hosted by the Antique Automobile Club of America and the Nash Car Club of America.

[Source: RM Auctions; photo: Darin Schnabel]

