RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island 2017 – Auction Results

The RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island 2017 auction was held March 10-11 on the grounds of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Amelia Island, Florida, resulting in $70,936,810 in total sales and an 89 percent sell-through rate. A new benchmark for an Amelia Island auction, RM’s total exceeds the combined tally of all the other auctions held during this year’s Amelia weekend.

RM’s 19th annual sale at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance featured 150 automobiles over the sale extended to two days with the addition of the Orin Smith Collection on Friday. Leading RM’s string of 19 individual million-dollar-plus sales and claiming top honors of the 2017 Amelia Island auctions was a 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Cabriolet, one of three examples sporting coachwork by Vanvooren of Paris. Offered for public sale for the first time in its 80-year history, the original Type 57S sold for $7,700,000. Just moments prior to the Bugatti’s sale, a 1929 Stutz Model M Supercharged Coupe, one of three supercharged Stutzes in existence, brought $1,705,000 against a pre-sale estimate of $1,000,000 – $1,200,000. The sales price represents a new record for a Stutz at auction.

1937 Bugatti Type 57S Cabriolet (photo: Darin Schnabel) 1929 Stutz Model M Supercharged Coupe (photo: Dirk de Jager)

“We’re thrilled with the results from this weekend’s Amelia Island sale,” commented Gord Duff, Auction Manager, RM Sotheby’s. “Not only was it our best ever Amelia Island performance, but the highest tally in Amelia Island auction history. The caliber of entries our team secured for this year’s event was second-to-none, as reflected in the positive feedback from collectors and media alike during preview, as well as the multiple bidding contests that filled the auction room during both sale sessions. We’re proud to have once again raised the bar, and look forward to continuing the momentum as we move into the busy Spring / Summer auction season.”

The Friday auction of the Orin Smith Collection generated $31 million in sales with a 100 percent sell-through. The sale represented the first time RM has hosted a Friday evening sale at Amelia. The group of 63 vehicles was headlined by a 1936 Lancia Astura Cabriolet Series III ‘Tipo Bocca’ at $2,145,000. Other notable sales included:

1956 Bentley S1 Continental Drophead Coupe, just two registered owners from new, shattered both its pre-sale estimate of $700/900,000 and the previous auction record for the model at a final $1,683,000;

1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Special Newmarket Permanent Sedan soared past its $1,000,000 high estimate at a final $1,237,500; and,

1966 Aston Martin Short-Chassis Volante, the first example of 37 built, sold for $1,705,000.

The power of ‘no reserve’ exhibited at Friday’s Orin Smith Collection sale was witnessed again on Saturday with results achieved for a private collection of 10 sporting cars. Highlighting the group, a two-tone red and black 1956 Maserati A6G/54 Frua Coupe Series III provided one of the most intense and lively bidding contests of the weekend, eventually selling for $2,365,000 against a pre-sale estimate of $1.6 to $2.2 million. From the same collection, a 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0 eclipsed its pre-sale estimate of $900,000 – $1.1 million to storm into the record books at a final $1,375,000 (an auction record for the model). Also commanding strong bids were a 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, which realized $1,358,500, and a 1955 Alfa Romeo 1900C SS Coupe, which brought $1,100,000.

Other noteworthy sales of RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island 2017 event include:

1995 Ferrari F50, 5,694-mile example originally delivered to the boxer Mike Tyson, sold for an above-estimate $2,640,000;

1938 Graham 97 Supercharged Cabriolet, restored by RM Auto Restoration, set a new benchmark for a Graham at auction with its $770,000 final price; and,

1963 Meyers Manx Dune Buggy doubled its pre-sale estimate to sell for a record $68,750.

Ex-Mike Tyson 1995 Ferrari F50 takes centerstage at RM’s 2017 Amelia Island sale (photo: Dirk de Jager)

As part of the event, RM was also proud to lend its auction services to support the fundraising efforts of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Foundation; proceeds from the first two lots of Saturday’s sale session (201 and 202), which amounted to $41,400, will benefit Spina Bifida of Jacksonville.

RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Cabriolet (Chassis 57513) – $7,700,000

2. 1995 Ferrari F50 (Chassis ZFFTG46A0S0104220) – $2,640,000

3. 1956 Maserati A6G/54 Coupe Series III (Chassis 2181) – $2,365,000

4. 1936 Lancia Astura Cabriolet Series III “Tipo Bocca” (Chassis 33-5313) – $2,145,000

5. 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB (Chassis 06681) – $1,842,500

6. 1966 Aston Martin Short-Chassis Volante (Chassis DB5C/2301/L) – $1,705,000

6. 1929 Stutz Model M Supercharged Coupe (Chassis M-C-31312) – $1,705,000

8. 1956 Bentley S1 Continental Drophead Coupe (Chassis BC22LBG) – $1,683,000

9. 2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport (Chassis VF9SK2C25CM795051) – $1,650,000

10. 1953 Fiat 8V Supersonic (Chassis 106 000049) – $1,375,000

“The Amelia Island weekend continues to grow in stature each year, and this year was no exception. All in all, it was another terrific hobby weekend and there’s plenty to celebrate, including the remarkable efforts of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance team and their volunteers, who pulled off a last minute date change for their event with great success,” continued Duff.

RM Sotheby’s continues its 2017 global collector car calendar with a return to the shores of Lake Como (Cernobbio) Italy, May 27 for its biennial sale during the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. In North America, the company kicks off a summer schedule, July 29 with its Motor City sale during the Concours d’Elegance of America at St. Johns, closely followed by its Monterey sale, August 18-19 during the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance week.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s; photos: Dirk de Jager, Darin Schnabel]