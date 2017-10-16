RM Sotheby’s Hershey 2017 – Auction Results

The RM Sotheby’s Hershey 2017 sale was held October 6-7 at the Hershey Lodge in Pennsylvania, resulting in $15,932,802 in total sales and a 96 percent sell-through rate. RM’s 11th annual sale during the AACA Eastern Fall Meet featured 140 cars that attracted bidders from 20 countries.

The Thomas F. Derro Collection, offered without reserve, stole the show on Friday evening, with many lots achieving or exceeding estimates. The twelve-car Derro Collection was led by the 1933 Pierce-Arrow Silver Arrow, the first of four examples, which brought a final $2,310,000 following an extended contest between bidders in the room and on the phone. Additional highlights from the Derro Collection include a restored, award-winning 1935 Duesenberg Model J Cabriolet with one-off European coachwork by d’Ieteren, which sold for $1,485,000, a 1957 Dual-Ghia Convertible with the optional D500 Hemi V-8 engine which exceeded expectations at $341,000 (Est. $200k/250k), and a 1941 Packard Custom Super Eight 180 Convertible Victoria, used in the 1970s television series “Banacek”, which brought $407,000.

The Thursday evening sale session also featured a collection of cars offered from the estate of the late Ralph Whitworth. The group was led by the 1932 Ford “Pete Henderson” Roadster, the well-known ’32 Ford that famously beat an undefeated quarter horse in 1944, which sold for a final $192,500 (Est. $160k/180k). Deuce Coupes were in high demand on the night, with another 1932 Ford Three-Window Coupe Hot Rod with original speed equipment soaring past estimate to reach $90,750 (Est. $50k/65k).

“The RM Sotheby’s Hershey auction remains one of the premier destinations for die-hard Classic and Brass era enthusiasts and the results over the course of the two-day auction simply reaffirmed the strength of the market and depth of the consignments for this year’s stellar offering,” said Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions for RM Sotheby’s. “Headlined by notable estate collections; The Thomas F. Derro and Ralph Whitworth Collections respectively, RM Sotheby’s was honored to have been chosen to represent such esteemed names in the hobby. It goes to show that the mix between cars with outstanding provenance against the backdrop of our annual Hershey sale continues to provide the recipe for sweet success”.

Thursday evening also saw a 1936 Cadillac V-16 Convertible Sedan by Fleetwood bring $715,000. Restored from an original example, the V-16 was exhibited for six decades at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry and came to Hershey having had just two private owners since 1949. On Friday, a factory-supercharged 1937 Cord 812 Supercharged Cabriolet reached a final $412,500 following interest from multiple parties (Est. $300k/350k).

One of the most unusual lots of the Thursday sale was the 1937 White Model 706 Yellowstone Park Tour Bus. Originally supplied to Yellowstone National Park and now upgraded for modern enjoyment, the ultimate party bus ignited a competition between nearly 20 bidders on the phone and in the room, smashing its pre-sale estimate at a final $165,000 (Est. $30k/40k). On Friday evening, a restored, Canadian-delivery 1961 AMC Metropolitan 1500 Convertible charmed its way past high estimate, attracting a bidding contest that eventually saw it sold at $74,250 (Est. $30k/40k).

RM Sotheby’s Hershey 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results

1933 Pierce-Arrow Silver Arrow (Chassis 2575015) – $2,310,000 1935 Duesenberg Model J Cabriolet (Engine J-519) – $1,485,000 1936 Cadillac V-16 Convertible Sedan (Engine 51102222) – $715,000 1932 Duesenberg Model J Town Car (Engine J-497) – $594,000 1935 Packard Twelve Sport Phaeton (Vehicle 821-202) – $495,000 1937 Cord 812 Supercharged Cabriolet (Serial NO. 812 32023 F) – $412,500 1941 Packard Custom Super Eight 180 Convertible Victoria (Vehicle 1429-2014) – $407,000 1933 Packard Twelve Convertible Victoria (Vehicle 647-25) – $390,500 1957 Dual-Ghia Convertible (Chassis 125) – $341,000 1930 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A “Flying Star” Recreation (Chassis 687) – $302,500

For complete auction results, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

RM Sotheby’s rounds out its 2017 auction calendar with a return to Manhattan on 6 December for the third iteration of the company’s sale at Sotheby’s headquarters. Entitled “ICONS”, the event will celebrate the cutting edge of automotive design, presenting a curated roster of 40 automobiles. For further information, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s; photo: Darin Schnabel]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

