RM Sotheby’s London 2017 – Auction Results

The RM Sotheby’s London 2017 sale was held 6th September at Battersea Evolution in London, resulting in £7,064,475 in total sales and a 56 percent sell-through rate.

The top result at the RM Sotheby’s London 2017 auction went to the 2004 Ferrari Enzo, finished in Blu Tour de France paintwork. Originally delivered in another unique colour of Matt Titanio Extra Campionario, the Classiche certified car changed hands in 2008 and was refinished in its current colour. With 8,884 km on the clock and benefitting from a full main dealer service history from new, the Enzo sold for £1,805,000.

A luxury car of a very different era, the 1955 Bentley R-Type Continental Fastback Sports Saloon changed hands for £826,250. The silver Bentley on offer in London is an ex-Bentley Drivers Club Concours Best in Class winner which was once owned by ex-Aston Martin Chairman Victor Gauntlett.

Rare Porsches also did well in the RM Sotheby’s London 2017 sale, continuing a trend that has been prevalent in the market. Rounding out the top three places in London was a 1996 Porsche 911 GT2, one of 161 road-going 993 GT2s with 18,000 km and with minimal recent use. Offered with copies of the original order form and detailing options including black leather sports seats, air conditioning, electric windows, and radio, the car also boasts regular maintenance by Porsche main dealers. Its rarity were rewarded with a final price of £775,625.

Other sales worthy of note include the 2014 Land Rover Defender SVX ‘Spectre’, one of ten heavily modified and specified Defenders created for the James Bond movie of the same name. The car smashed its upper estimate at £230,000. Another high point was the 1971 Porsche 911 E delivered new to Kremer racing driver John Fitzpatrick. Offered for sale for the first time since 1972, this Conda Green right-hand-drive 911 E was in original condition and was driven onto the block by none other than Fitzpatrick. The lucky new owner secured the car for an above-estimate £126,500.

RM Sotheby’s London 2017 – Top Five Auction Results

2004 Ferrari Enzo – £1,805,000 1955 Bentley R-Type Continental Fastback Sports Saloon – £826,250 1996 Porsche 911 GT2 – £775,625 2012 Lexus LFA – £308,750 1998 Porsche 911 Turbo S – £297,500

For complete results, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]

