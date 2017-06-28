RM Sotheby’s Santa Monica 2017 – Auction Results

The RM Sotheby’s Santa Monica 2017 sale was held June 24 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, resulting in $9,315,931 in total sales and a 68 percent sell-through rate. The fifth annual Southern California sale — held for the first time in partnership with sister company Auctions America — featured a selection of 175 vehicles and an array of automobilia. The lineup of cars drew bidders from 19 countries, including from as far as Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

“We’re thrilled with the strong results for our fifth annual Santa Monica sale,” said Alexander Weaver, Car Specialist for RM Sotheby’s. “The new single-day format proved a success, with the busiest auction room we’ve seen yet. Our top ten results also illustrate the appeal of the Southern California venue for the sale of a number of collector car segments, from American Classics to late-model Porsches, icons of 1960s European motoring and modern collectibles.”

The top result at the RM Sotheby’s Santa Monica 2017 sale went to a matching-numbers 1960 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, chassis 198-042-10-02551, that sold following the sale for $1,100,000. A recently-serviced, U.S.-delivery 1992 Ferrari F40, chassis 93065, achieved a within-estimate $957,000 and a 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 brought $434,500.

The one-day sale was highlighted by a private California collection of American Classics, offered without reserve. The group was led by a 1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Berline by Murphy, J-259. Delivered new to Pasadena, the Model J boasts numerous one-off features, and was sold to its sixth owner for $880,000. A 1930 Cadillac V-16 Fleetwood Roadster, body 73, wearing its original two-passenger body smashed its pre-sale estimate ($450,000 – $550,000), to sell for a final $797,500 following a bidding contest between bidders in the room and on the phone.

RM Sotheby’s Santa Monica 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1960 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster – $1,100,000

2. 1992 Ferrari F40 – $957,000

3. 1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Berline by Murphy – $880,000

4. 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster by Fleetwood – $797,500

5. 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 – $434,500

6. 1966 Aston Martin DB6 Vantage – $341,000

7. 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren – $264,000

8. 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S – $220,000

9. 1936 Bentley 3 1/2-Litre Sedanca Coupe by Windovers – $200,750

10. 1960 Porsche 356 B 1600 Roadster by Drauz – $170,500

For complete auction results, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

RM Sotheby’s continues its 2017 auction calendar with its flagship Monterey sale, August 18-19 during the Pebble Beach Car Week. Led by the recently announced 1956 Aston Martin DBR1/1, the two-day auction is set to feature 100 motor cars. Next up on RM’s European calendar is the company’s 11th annual London sale, September 6 at Battersea Evolution, closely followed by the single-marque sale held in partnership with Ferrari, September 9 in Maranello.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s; photos: Karissa Hosek]